Nitin Gadkari Flags Off National Organ Donation Drive at GICA 2025, Honours 21 Global Indian Achievers

New Delhi [India], August 6: The prestigious Global Indians Conclave & Awards (GICA) 2025, an initiative by I Am Still Human NGO, concluded with great enthusiasm and impact on 5th August 2025 at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. The event brought together distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers from across India and abroad.

The highlight of the event was the launch of a nationwide Organ Donation Awareness Campaign, inspired by Nitin Gadkari's vision shared at GICA's last edition. Over 551 pledges have already been secured, and the initiative--supported by strategic partners like Micron Group--aims to mobilize 11,000 organ donation pledges by August 2026. A dedicated registration desk was also set up at the venue to invite real-time participation from attendees.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered an inspiring keynote, underlining the importance of social responsibility, sustainable growth, and youth-led development in nation-building. He also personally felicitated 21 exceptional Global Indians whose accomplishments are helping shape India's image globally.

The awardees of GICA 2025 included:

* Karan Vig (Entrepreneur of the Year)

* Credora Partners led by Angad Singh, Pankaj Passi, and Prashant Pratap Singh (Emerging Advisory Firm of the Year)

* Manas Chadha (Wealth Architect of the Year)

* Vipin Aggarwal (Strategic Investment Leadership Award)

* Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill (Knee Surgeon of the Year)

* Harteg Singh (Real Estate Investment Educator of the Year)

* Yash Vardhan Swami (Health Transformation Leader of the Year)

* Astro Arun Pandit (Spiritual Mentor & Astrologer of the Year)

* Full Sukoon led by Ravneett K and Parvesh Chadha (Wellness Innovation of the Year)

* Rahul Sarangi (Creative Excellence in Indian OTT)

* Mehul Purohit (Youth Icon for Entrepreneurship)

* Jeet Shah (Youth Icon in Digital Entrepreneurship)

* Sukhman Preet Singh (Young Entrepreneur of the Year)

* Dr. Vinod Kumar (Academic Excellence in Disability & Ageing Studies)

* Bhavpreet Singh (Excellence in IPO Marketing & Financial Communications)

* Vinod Kumar Jain (Excellence in Construction Industries)

* Aman Jindal (Leader in Real Estate Development)

* Kartik Sondhi (Excellence in Education Technology)

* Ramandeep Singh (Leader in Innovative & Technical Solution)

* Aditi Sharma (Excellence in Public Health)

* Big FM (Responsible Media Broadcaster)

The conclave featured two powerful panel discussions:

1. Finance Panel

Title: "Startups & IPOs: Is India the New Wall Street of Asia?"

Moderator: Mr. Angad Singh, a top financial strategist

Panelists: Manas Chadha, Jeet Shah, and Manpreet Singh Chadha

2. Entrepreneurship Panel

Title: "Unicorns or Camels? What Kind of Startups Should India Build Now?"

Moderator: Karuna Singh, Femina Miss India Punjab 2020

Speakers: Yash Vardhan Swami, JD Ghai, and Rahul Sarangi

A special solo session by Astro Arun Pandit added a reflective and motivational tone to the event.

The conclave was honoured by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including:

* Lt. Gen. K J Singh (Retd.), PVSM, AVSM** - Former GOC-in-C, Western Command, Indian Army, who brought with him the ethos of leadership and national service

* Romesh Vig, Founder of Micron Group, whose continued support for social impact and entrepreneurship initiatives was deeply appreciated

* Girish Deshmukh, a dedicated social activist known for his grassroots efforts

* Dr. Sanjay Jain, a renowned life coach and mind power trainer, whose motivational address energized the audience

"At I Am Still Human, we've always believed that true patriotism lies in service--service to the nation, to its people, and to its future. With the support of Nitin Gadkari and our committed partners, the launch of the organ donation campaign at GICA 2025 is not just a milestone, but a movement. We are proud to be building a platform where recognition meets responsibility, and where global Indian achievers inspire real, lasting change," said Vivek Mehra, Founder, I Am Still Human

The event saw representation from Times of India, Hindustan Times, Big FM, and other top-tier print, digital, and radio platforms, ensuring wide visibility for the initiative and awardees.

The day concluded with a group photograph, a second rendition of the national anthem, and a networking lunch.

