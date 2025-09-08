North India's Premier Jewellery Exhibition Returns: 13th Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair to Showcase 1,200+ Sparkling Brands

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 8: The 13th edition of the Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF), North India's foremost B2B jewellery exhibition, is set to transform Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi into a vibrant marketplace of innovation and tradition from September 13-15, 2025. Organized by Informa Markets in India, the exhibition, considered by industry experts and professionals as 'Apna Dilliwala show' arrives at a pivotal moment for India's USD 28.5 billion gems and jewellery sector, bringing together 600+ exhibitors, 1,200+ brands, and an anticipated 25,000+ trade visitors including national sourcing delegates, top retail chains, wholesalers, exporters, designers, and government representatives.

Industry Resilience Amid Market Volatility

Following a record-breaking edition in 2024, DJGF 2025 has emerged as a vital marketplace that drives sourcing, networking, and trade partnerships while navigating volatile gold prices, evolving consumer choices, and global headwinds. The exhibition will showcase a spectacular range of jewellery--from gold, silver, and diamonds in traditional styles such as polki, jadau, filigree, enamelled, kunda and geru, to precious and semi-precious gemstones and cutting-edge design innovations and technology, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive season,

Industry leaders participating in the exhibition include IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide, G R Exports, S K Jora Jewellers, Future Gold & Diamond Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Grover Chain Private Limited, Beera Jewellers, Bharat & Prakash Diamonds, Dazzle Jewels, Heera Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd, Param Sneh Jewellers India Pvt Ltd, Shree Ramdhari Jewellers, K C Jewellers, Shri Balaji Gold, JP Kunta Jewellers LLP, Dazzling Diamonds, Hissaria Diamonds, Aqua Gold, Vikas Chain & Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Yashika Diamonds Private Limited, Charu Chain & Jewels Pvt Ltd, RBZ Jewellers, H K Jewels Pvt Ltd, Riddhima Chain & Jewellery, Jain Dia Mounts Private Limited, Chain House International Pvt Ltd, and M R Parmar, among others.

Spotlight on Sustainability and Innovation

This year's exhibition will highlight lightweight, durable, and sustainable jewellery, addressing the growing demand for affordable yet aspirational designs while celebrating North India's enduring love for traditional statement pieces. Building on the success of its "Celebrating Craftsmanship and Innovation" theme, DJGF 2025 will host thought-provoking panels and trend sessions on sustainability and responsible practices, featuring both Indian and international speakers, including experts from Thailand.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "India's gems and jewellery market, which stood at USD 78.5 billion in FY21, is projected to expand significantly to USD 117 billion by 2031, underlining both the scale and the resilience of the sector. Besides, diamond jewellery sales in India reached USD 8.5 billion -- with potential to rise to 30% of global market share due to rising incomes, growing domestic demand, a young aspirational population, and investor confidence

Against this backdrop and perfectly timed for the upcoming festive season, DJGF 2025 emerges as a catalyst for trade linkages, innovation, and future-focused dialogue. The 13th edition, with 600+ exhibitors, 1,200+ brands, and 25,000+ visitors, will play a pivotal role in enabling sourcing, knowledge exchange, and business collaborations. By creating ample thought leadership through pertinent seminars, DJGF 2025 will help the industry anticipate change, strengthen competitiveness, and capture emerging opportunities in domestic and global markets."

Celebrating Excellence and Women's Contributions

DJGF 2025 will feature the prestigious RJGA Awards, with IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide as its presenting partner, celebrating excellence across the jewellery industry. The impactful SHAKTI initiative will once again recognize the powerful contributions of women in the jewellery industry, honoring women achievers who are shaping the sector's future.

The exhibition will also witness exclusive product launches that highlight innovation in jewellery design amid rising gold prices. Further strengthening its global stature, DJGF 2025 is powered by the renowned Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, positioning it among the world's leading jewellery exhibitions.

Strategic Timing and Industry Support

This edition resonates with Informa Markets in India's larger annual campaign--the Festivity of Business, celebrating entrepreneurship, craftsmanship, and the multiplier impact of exhibitions in powering India's growth story. With India's jewellery market entering its most lucrative sales window, the show is perfectly timed to help businesses refresh collections, strike key deals, and stay ahead of trends.

The exhibition is supported by key industry associations including the Bullion & Jewellers Association, Delhi; Delhi Jewellers Association; Karol Bagh Jewellers Association; Maliwara Jewellers Association; All Bullion & Jewellers Association, Delhi; and allied jewellery associations of North India. With participation from marquee names across the industry, DJGF 2025 is set to deliver unmatched opportunities for sourcing, networking, and business collaborations.

