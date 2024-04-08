Nothing Before Coffee Brews Up Its Maiden Cafe in Portugal, Sets Ambitious Goal of 400 Outlets in 2 Years; aspires to achieve 400 Crore revenue

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 8: Nothing Before Coffee (NBC), a premier Jaipur-based coffee chain, is proud to announce its foray into the global market with the opening of its inaugural outlet in Portugal.

Portugal, celebrated for its coffee culture and discerning coffee aficionados, serves as an ideal canvas for NBC to showcase its exceptional blends and warm hospitality. Nestled at Estrada Exterior da Circunvalacao 7824 D, 4200-162 Porto, Portugal, this cafe promises an unparalleled coffee experience for patrons. Founded by Akshay Kedia, Anand Jain, Ankesh Jain, and Shubham Bhandari, NBC stands as India's pioneering QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) coffee chain to venture into Europe.

"As we introduce NBC to the world stage with our inaugural cafe in Portugal, we are thrilled to embark on this journey of sharing our passion for exceptional coffee with global audiences," said Akshay Kedia, Co-Founder of NBC. "With our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community, we are confident that NBC will not only delight coffee enthusiasts worldwide but also leave a lasting impact on the international coffee landscape."

Renowned for its farm-to-table approach and unwavering commitment to quality, NBC boasts a diverse menu featuring over 100 meticulously crafted beverages. Notably, the introduction of its signature 'Shrappe,' a tantalizing fusion of frappe and shake, has further solidified NBC's reputation as an innovative coffee brand. The decision to expand internationally underscores NBC's vision of disseminating India's rich coffee culture to global connoisseurs.

Additionally, NBC has partnered with industry luminary Saurabh Kamra, a seasoned industry expert with a proven track record of success in the banking and finance sector. As the Former Senior Vice President at Yes Bank Ltd, Kamra brings invaluable expertise and strategic insights to his role as a partner at Nothing Before Coffee (NBC), guiding the company's international expansion efforts with precision and foresight.

The grand inauguration of NBC's outlet in Portugal marks a monumental milestone in its journey, symbolizing its metamorphosis from a local gem to a global coffee sensation. With ambitious plans to establish 100 outlets across Europe and 400 outlets in tier 1 and tier 2 Indian cities within the next two years, NBC is poised to leave an indelible mark on the international coffee landscape. Furthermore, the company aims to achieve an annual revenue of 400 Crore, offering coffee enthusiasts worldwide a tantalizing taste of India's finest brews.

Looking ahead, NBC envisions a future defined by continued innovation, expansion, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and quality, NBC aims to redefine the coffee experience for patrons worldwide.

For more information about Nothing Before Coffee, visit: https://www.nothingbeforecoffeeindia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)