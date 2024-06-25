Nutraj Revolutionizes Healthy Snacking with its New Launch!

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: Nutraj proudly announces the launch of the "NutrajSnackrite Daily Nutrition Pack," a great pack with pouches of delectable, nutritious trail mix. This commitment exemplifies Nutraj's dedication to providing customers with high-quality, healthy, delicious snacking options.

Backed by the cumulative commitment of four generations in the nuts and dried fruit business since 1926, Nutraj has been a pioneer in creating brand awareness in the nuts and dry fruits market. The company has earned a special place in the hearts of Indian consumers by consistently offering quality products at affordable prices.

Nutraj is committed to sourcing the finest nuts and dry fruits from across the globe to create premium blends that cater to diverse tastes, preferences, and needs. The Snackrite range combines the goodness of nuts, seeds, and dry fruits in innovative mixes, making them ideal for on-the-go snacking or daily planned nutritious intakes. With a focus on quality, taste, and health, Nutraj believes that the Snackrite range will redefine the snacking experience for customers and become the first choice for wholesome and delightfully tasty treats.

The NutrajSnackrite Daily Nutrition Pack reflects Nutraj's commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious snacks tailored to daily needs. The pack contains 21 trail mix pouches weighing 25 grams, facilitating healthy snacking. With seven distinct flavors and nineteen nutritious ingredients, this pack promises to excite taste buds while offering quality nutrition. It is an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts, office workers, seniors, adults, and students. It is perfect for travel, parties, or office snacking. Additionally, the pack includes a compact, reusable tiffin box for carrying your favorite snacks anywhere.

Throughout its journey as a leading dry fruit brand, Nutraj has been committed to providing lasting value. The company has been keenly observant of evolving consumer snacking behaviors and has created its range of trail mixes through extensive research on nutrition and taste. According to Gunjan Jain, Managing Director of Nutraj, the newly launched Snackrite exemplifies this endeavor. He feels very strongly about advocating for inculcating the culture of healthy snacking habits in an era where junk snacking has become the norm. The '21 Day Cycle,' offering a mini pack daily, is drawn from the time-tested notion of habit formation in 21 days.

To ensure comprehensive market reach, the NutrajSnackrite Daily Nutrition Pack is available to customers on various platforms, including online at Nutraj.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Smytten. It is also available in physical stores, including Nut Lounges, part of Nutraj's own chain of retail dry fruit stores, Reliance Stores, and D-Mart.

Nutraj invites its esteemed customers to embark on a cheerful, healthful, tasteful, and wholesome snacking journey with their Daily Nutrition Pack.

For further information, you may visit https://www.nutraj.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)