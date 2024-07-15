Odisha Neurosurgeon at CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar performs 1st ever brain surgery using Mixed Virtual Reality technology by Apple Vision Pro

VMPL

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 15: CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar, one of the leading multispecialty hospitals in the region, has achieved a significant milestone in Indian healthcare by successfully performing the country's first neurosurgery (Endoscopic Brain & Spine Surgery) using the world's most advanced mixed virtual reality technology, using Apple Vision Pro. This ground-breaking achievement highlights CARE Hospitals' commitment to pioneering medical advancements and enhancing patient care through cutting-edge innovation.

The neurosurgery, conducted with the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality system, exemplifies a leap forward in surgical precision and patient outcomes. This state-of-the-art technology provides surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar with unparalleled visualization capabilities, enabling them to perform complex procedures with enhanced accuracy and efficiency. The Surgery was performed by Senior Neurosurgeon Dr. Atmaranjan Dash and its team.

In addition to its clinical achievements, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar has emerged as a global centre for medical education in advanced neuro-surgical interventions, including endoscopic brain and spine surgeries. Surgeons worldwide, including Malaysia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and various parts of India, have received specialized training at Care Hospitals Bhubaneswar in Advanced Bi-portal Endoscopic Spine Surgery. This shift underscores a growing trend where international medical professionals choose Bhubaneswar as a destination to advance their expertise in cutting-edge surgical techniques.

Dr. Atmaranjan Dash, Senior Consultant - Neurosurgery, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar commented, "We are proud to introduce India's first Endoscopic brain and Spine Surgery with the Apple Vision Pro, demonstrating our commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical technology. Our hospital serves not only as a beacon of healthcare excellence but also as a global hub for surgical education, fostering knowledge exchange among professionals worldwide."

Kislay Anand, HCOO, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, added, "This landmark surgery underscores our relentless dedication to integrating the latest technological advancements into our practice. The successful implementation of Apple Vision Pro in neurosurgery marks a new era in patient care and surgical precision, reinforcing our mission to provide world-class healthcare services."

Virtual reality is the next upcoming improvement in Brain and Spine surgery. It increases the planning, precision and accuracy of surgery and provides the operating surgeon a better ergonomic environment. CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare innovation, reinforcing its position as a leader in neurosurgical excellence and medical education.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals Group is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider, operating 17 state-of-the-art facilities across 7 cities in 6 states in India. With a presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore, and Aurangabad, CARE Hospitals is a regional leader in South and Central India and ranks among the top 5 Pan-Indian hospital chains. Offering comprehensive care across 30 clinical specialties and boasting over 2700 beds, CARE Hospitals is dedicated to delivering excellence in healthcare services.

For more Information:

https://www.carehospitals.com/hospital-detail/care-super-specialty-hospital-bhubaneswar

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)