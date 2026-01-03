OnePlus opens its first exclusive store in Mohali at HLP Gallerria

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 3: Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has unveiled its first exclusive retail store in Mohali at HLP Gallerria - a unique & well spread out commercial arcade in Mohali's Sector 62. Mohali is located at a short distance from Chandigarh. The launch marks a significant expansion of the brand's premium offline retail footprint in the Chandigarh capital region - which encompasses the cities of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula . Spread across 800 sq. ft., the new store brings the entire OnePlus product ecosystem under one roof, offering customers an immersive hands-on experience.

The store was inaugurated by Mr. R. Dominic Nandesh Kumar, Operations Head (Retail), OnePlus India. Those present on the occasion included Mr. Gagan Marwaha, Regional Sales Manager (Punjab, Himachal, Haryana), OnePlus; Mr. Parminder , City Manager,OnePlus and Ms. Harman Preet Kaur, Store Manager. Ms. Gurjeet Raheja, Vice President, Leasing & PR and Mr. Sidharth Prakash, Operations Head, HLP Gallerria were also present at the OnePlus store launch.

The senior officials and operations' staff of OnePlus shared details about the new store with the media.

R. Dominic Nandesh Kumar said, "We are excited to open an exclusive store in Mohali where our consumer base is high. This outlet will offer customers an elevated retail experience and direct access to the entire range of OnePlus devices, including the 15 series and our latest high-tech offering 15 R."

"After the Mohali launch, we are aiming to increase our retail footprint in Punjab where we will be coming up with 2-3 stores in the first half of 2026," added R. Dominic Nandesh Kumar.

OnePlus already has 3 stores in Punjab - Ludhiana, Jalandhar and now in Mohali. The brand has one outlet in Chandigarh too. With the Mohali launch now OnePlus has 87 stores across India.

R. Dominic Nandesh Kumar further said that apart from the region, the brand has an ambitious expansion plan to open more stores in metros, Tier 1 and even Tier 2 cities of India.

Talking about the Mohali store, Gagan Marwaha, Regional Sales Manager OnePlus said: "The store houses all devices from the complete OnePlus line-up, offering customers the convenience of exploring every model in all colour variants."

Parminder, City Manager, added, "With this new store, we aim to make premium technology more accessible to consumers in and around Mohali. The store's layout and design reflect OnePlus' philosophy of quality, innovation, and customer-centricity."

Notably, the Mohali store launch coincides with the sale commencement of the latest addition to the OnePlus stable-- the OnePlus 15 R. The device stands out for its industry-leading features, including a Next-gen processor, massive 7400 mAh battery and IP 68, 69 and 69K certification, offering enhanced dust and water resistance for added durability.

Harman Preet Kaur, Store Manager, said: "Our new store has been designed to make the buying experience both interactive and enjoyable. With a festive season decor, engaging zones, and an enthusiastic team, we look forward to welcoming customers and helping them discover the best of OnePlus."

Harman Preet while talking about inaugural offers said that to celebrate the store launch, customers can avail several exciting inaugural deals. She said that the lucrative offers include Free Nord Buds 3 Pro (worth ₹3,699) with the purchase of the OnePlus 15; and free Nord Buds 3 (worth ₹2,699) with the purchase of OnePlus 13 and 13S series phones and the newly launched 15R. She added that free OnePlus Nord Wireless Bullets (worth ₹2,299) on select purchases are also on offer and that there are additional discounts and cashback offers across the product range too.

At the OnePlus launch at HLP Galleria, Gurjeet Raheja gave some insights on why HLP Gallerria was gradually becoming a preferred destination for retail and F & B brands. She said, "HLP Gallerria's USP is its location in Mohali. It is a key destination for shoppers & food aficionados right in the centre of the Chandigarh tricity. It is located on the famous Himalaya Marg, which in a way is the spine that connects Chandigarh with Mohali. We offer a premium and convenient location which is attracting different retail and F & B brands. We are quite sanguine about the outlook for 2026. We will see many new openings happening at HLP Gallerria in 2026."

Sidharth Prakash, added, "We are getting visitors not just from Chandigarh tricity but also from cities of Punjab like Bathinda, Amritsar, Jalandhar etc. We have the largest LED screen in the entire region, this gives a visitor a truly elevated shopping experience."

What's noteworthy is that at the OnePlus outlet, shoppers are being greeted by a vibrant festive season decor, which is making the retail shopping experience memorable for customers. A highlight of the launch phase of the new outlet is the 'Spin the Wheel' installation inside the store. Every visitor can spin the wheel and win a complimentary gift based on where the arrow lands, making the visit both rewarding and memorable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)