OnGrid Acquires Ancora Technologies to Unite Verification and Distribution Across India's BFSI Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: OnGrid Group, the company behind OnGrid (employment and identity trust), Gridlines (BFSI verification and onboarding APIs), eLockr (digital credentialing) and Reczee (hiring workflows), today announced the acquisition of Ancora, the Gurugram-based provider of AI-driven incentives and commission management for sales channels. The combination brings together two halves of the same problem all banks and financial institutions face: ensuring compliance, trust and transparency in their distributor network while driving channel sales and productivity. This announcement comes closely after the RBI announced guidelines on engaging third-party agents for sales and collections.

With the acquisition, OnGrid Group moves decisively beyond point verification toward a trust and onboarding operating system for BFSI--a single lifecycle management platform to onboard, verify, activate, and monitor all stakeholders including customers, vendors, and channel partners.

Founded in 2019 by Aman Garg, Rahul Singh, and Rohit Panwar, Ancora helps financial institutions find and acquire customers faster, expand their agent networks, and manage sales performance through gamified incentive systems. Its flagship Incentives & Commission Management platform manages over 3,00,000 sales agents and employees across 15+ banks and NBFCs, processing more than ₹650 crores in commissions every month.

"Ancora has been an extensive user of OnGrid's services across vendor onboarding and credit origination journeys, so we've seen first-hand what Piyush, Vineet, and the team have built," said Rohit Panwar, Co-founder of Ancora Technologies. "OnGrid is a remarkable example of how you can build a scalable, profitable business without venture capital, growing solely on the strength of a great product and customer trust. This resonates deeply with us." Rohit, Aman & Rahul will now join OnGrid's leadership team to drive and expand the combined lending and distribution platform forward.

"India's lending ecosystem has a distribution problem as much as it has a verification problem," said Piyush Peshwani, CEO & Co-founder, OnGrid. "The winners in BFSI infrastructure will not be the companies that sell the most API calls; they will be the ones that own the workflows where trust and revenue are created. Ancora gives us the channel-productivity layer to sit on top of our verification rails, so a financial institution can take an agent from onboarding to first payout without leaving our platform. This is the start of a much larger build."

The acquisition reflects OnGrid's broader ambition to become foundational infrastructure for India's financial services sector, covering the full arc of how lenders find, onboard, and manage the people who power their distribution. With Ancora's AI-first roadmap spanning automated customer acquisition, credit decisioning, and intelligent asset valuation, the combined platform is positioned to accelerate the shift toward intelligent, end-to-end lending operations.

The result is a 'channel trust and channel productivity' proposition that speaks directly to the Head of Distribution, reducing onboarding time and mis-selling risk while accelerating activation and accurate payouts. For institutions, this means fewer vendors, cleaner audit trails, and a measurably faster path from "new agent" to "producing agent".

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