OPPO K13 Sold Out on Day One, Emerges as Highest Selling Smartphone in the Segment; Next Sale on 1st May 2025

New Delhi [India], April 28: The OPPO K13 5G, launched as the segment's most Overpowered (OP) smartphone and crowned the highest selling smartphone in the segment on its first sale day -- has received an overwhelming response from Indian consumers, selling out within hours on April 25th on Flipkart[1]. The massive consumer demand reflects the success of OPPO's powerful offering in the sub-Rs20,000 segment--blending high-end hardware, smart software, and a sleek design into one unbeatable package.

With its unbeatable performance powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor, a massive 7000mAh graphite battery, 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Vapor Chamber cooling system, and AI-enhanced camera suite, the OPPO K13 quickly captured the attention of value-seeking smartphone users.

Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications, OPPO India said, "We're truly delighted with the incredible response to the OPPO K13 5G. Seeing the product sell out on day one reinforces the strong connection we share with our consumers. It's heartening to see how well the K13 has resonated with users--especially those looking for high performance, great battery life, and premium features in the sub-Rs20,000 segment."

Anshuman Bhatt, Head of e-commerce India (Smartphones and IoT) at OPPO India, "Watching the OPPO K13 sell out on its first sale day and becoming the highest selling smartphone is a true reflection of the trust and excitement our customers have for OPPO. The overwhelming response is incredibly rewarding, and it's amazing to see how a device built for exceptional performance, long-lasting battery life, and seamless everyday use has truly connected with our audience. This is just the start of an exciting journey, and we're more committed than ever to delivering innovative solutions that continuously exceed expectations. Thank you to everyone for your support -- we're just getting started!"

Consumers have appreciated the K13's unbeatable price-to-performance ratio, praising its long battery life, superfast charging, smooth multitasking, and premium design. The phone has also become a favorite among Gen Z and young professionals for its flagship-inspired design and smart productivity features.

OPPO is working to restock the OPPO K13 5G and the next sale will go live on 1st May 2025.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

