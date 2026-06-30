OPPO Reno16 Series brings "Trendsetting AI Camera" for a new generation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: OPPO India will launch the Reno16 Series on 2nd July, a Trendsetting AI camera-first device built around the way young users shoot, edit, and share. The Reno16 series centres on proficient camera system with 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera, All-Focal-Length 4K 60fps HDR video recording, and Natural Tone Imaging, backed by ColorOS 16 AI intelligence.

For young users the Reno16 Series brings AI Remix Collage, Pop Cam, Popout 2.0, and Dual-View Video 2.0 into a single, cohesive shooting and editing workflow making it one of the most complete camera systems and editing companion.

Ultra-Clear AI Imaging

From capturing expansive cityscapes to fitting everyone into a spontaneous group selfie, the OPPO Reno16 Series is designed to adapt seamlessly to every creative scenario. The Reno16 features a versatile imaging system comprising a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, complemented by a Dual Flash System for brighter, clearer shots even in challenging low-light conditions. The Reno16c brings the same spirit of versatility with a powerful camera setup that includes a 50MP Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera, and an Ultra-Wide Camera, also supported by a Dual Flash System to ensure consistently vibrant and detailed images across a wide range of shooting environments.

The Reno16 Series is equipped with a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera, offering a focal length that mirrors the classic 85mm portrait lens favoured by photographers. Designed to capture flattering, true-to-life portraits, it delivers a natural perspective with excellent subject separation while preserving rich detail throughout the scene. The telephoto compression effect subtly brings the background closer to the subject, creating greater depth and visual impact while ensuring facial expressions and emotions remain the focal point of every shot.

With true 3.5x optical zoom, the telephoto camera offers exceptional versatility, whether capturing intimate portraits, candid moments from a distance, or striking compositions without compromising image quality. The result is sharp, distortion-free images with enhanced depth, detail, and storytelling potential.

True-to-Life Portraits with Natural Tone Imaging

Natural Tone Imaging operates across three pillars Crystal Clear Image, True Colour, and Vivid Light calibrated specifically for skin tones and shooting conditions. It captures sharp facial detail, holds colour accuracy across diverse complexions, and retains the light and shadow character of each scene. The upgraded multi-skin-tone algorithm preserves individual skin tone identity rather than normalising toward a single output, making every portrait feel like the subject, not the filter.

4K 60fps HDR Video Recording

The Reno16 Series shoots 4K 60fps HDR Video across all three focal lengths ultra-wide, main, and telephoto without compromising dynamic range or colour accuracy at any angle. 4K Auto Straighten video recording corrects handheld drift in real time, while Zoom Free Video maintains clarity and stability across zoom transitions, giving creators a complete, uninterrupted video toolkit in a single device.

Trendsetting Shots: AI Tools That Enable Creativity

For today's generation of creators, capturing a moment is only the beginning. What matters just as much is how those moments are curated, remixed, and shared. From aesthetic travel diaries and photo dumps to dynamic social media recaps, young users are constantly looking for faster and more intuitive ways to transform everyday memories into content that reflects their personal style. That's why the Reno16 Series introduces a suite of AI-powered creative tools designed to simplify storytelling while amplifying self-expression.

AI Remix Collage

We've all been there: returning from an unforgettable weekend getaway with a camera roll full of video clips, Live Photos, and perfectly timed snapshots. Traditionally, turning those scattered moments into a polished social media recap meant juggling multiple editing apps and spending hours arranging content. With AI Remix Collage, the Reno16 Series eliminates that complexity, making it easier than ever to transform memories into engaging visual stories. Simply shoot, select, and let AI intelligently combine your content into a dynamic collage making storytelling as effortless as "Shoot, Collage, Done."

With AI Remix Collage you can instantly drop in custom text or turn your cutouts into personalised stickers, complete with playful marker or pencil outline effects. Whether you are crafting a fleeting, aesthetic story or a perfectly curated dedicated post, you have the total creative liberty to resize and rearrange every element to fit your exact social media requirements without ever having to leave your native photos application.

Pop Cam: One Tap, Endless Personality

Making its debut on the Reno Series, Pop Cam is designed to keep up with your ever-changing style by putting distinctive looks straight into your native camera. Pop cam offers nine curated presets, including Basic, Digicam, Instant Film, Light Leak, Warm, Rich, Fresh, Retro, and Airy.

Popout 2.0

Popout 2.0 enhances creativity with richer animations, allowing subjects to extend beyond the frame for more dynamic visuals, while also expanding detection beyond people to pets, landmarks, and everyday objects.

Dual-View Video 2.0

Dual-View Video 2.0 enables users to capture both the moment and their reaction simultaneously, with flexible layouts and the ability to switch focal lengths mid-recording for more engaging, real-time storytelling.

OPPO Bubble: The Flex Cheat Code

Further elevating the experience is OPPO Bubble, OPPO's first smart camera companion. Weighing just 27.5g, Bubble magnetically attaches to the Reno16 Series and features a 1.73-inch AMOLED display that mirrors the rear camera preview in real time, making perfectly framed selfies and group shots effortless.

Functioning as a wireless remote with a 10-metre Bluetooth range, OPPO Bubble unlocks new creative possibilities for hands-free photography and videography. It also serves as a trendy accessory or custom vibe tag for self-expression through interactive pets, photos, live images, and short videos. Powered by a 550mAh battery and protected with IP54 dust and water resistance, OPPO Bubble combines creative convenience, self-expression, and smart functionality in one stylish trendy companion.

OPPO Reno16 Series: AI creativity for youngster

Built for the next generation of creators, the OPPO Reno16 Series combines powerful imaging hardware with intelligent AI tools to make creativity effortless and expressive. From AI Remix Collage, Pop Cam, and Popout 2.0 to a versatile camera system featuring a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera, and an Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera, the Reno16 Series empowers users to capture every moment with stunning detail, depth, and perspective.

Together, the Reno16 Series and OPPO Bubble redefine smartphone creativity, giving young creative minds the tools to capture, create, and express themselves in ways that are more personal, immersive, and imaginative than ever before.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)