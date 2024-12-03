Orion Innovation and Royal Belgian Football Association Launch Project Fenix to Revolutionize Belgian Football's Digital Ecosystem

PRNewswire

Brussels [Belgium], December 3: Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a global leader in digital transformation and product development services, has partnered with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) to deliver Project Fenix, an initiative designed to revolutionize Belgian football's digital infrastructure. At the heart of this transformation is Orion's Grassroots Platform, a powerful sports system designed to digitise and optimise operations and enhance experiences across all levels of football in Belgium. Project Fenix will empower the RBFA to make informed decisions and implement key initiatives to increase participation and nurture the future of football.

Enhanced Experience for Stakeholders

One of the key goals of Project Fenix is to improve the experience for everyone involved in Belgian football -- players, coaches, league officials, and administrators at all playing levels, from youth to professional. The system will centralise critical data, providing access to real-time insights, and enabling the RBFA to make strategic decisions about resource allocation, talent development, and community engagement. The system's flexibility can be customized to meet the evolving needs of the football landscape, while integrating seamlessly with existing systems.

Whether managing a grassroots club or overseeing league operations, the user experience will be intuitive and efficient, benefiting all participants in the game. Youth players can register and track their progress more efficiently and with less time, and coaches will have real-time information on player availability to ensure full participation. At the professional level, the system will track injuries, professional milestones, statistics, and discipline data (yellow cards) for ongoing analysis.

Arnaud Lieutenant, Digital, Innovation and Technology Director at RBFA, said, "The platform will serve as an ecosystem that fosters unity, efficiency, and continuous growth within the Belgian football landscape. It represents our dedication to a future where the administration of football is besides functional also engaging and supportive, driven by strong collaboration between the federations and its members."

Hear more about the partnership here.

Data-Driven Insights for Football Growth

Project Fenix will provide RBFA with advanced data analytics capabilities, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. By leveraging data on participation rates, player engagement, and league metrics, RBFA will be able to identify growth opportunities, optimise grassroots programs, and develop strategies that drive long-term success.

Streamlined Administration: Saving Time and Resources

Project Fenix will significantly reduce the administrative burden for RBFA staff, regional football associations, and club administrators. Using Orion's Grassroots and Pro Sports Platform, the project will streamline player registration, coach certification, competition management, and compliance monitoring. This automation will save time and resources, allowing football administrators to focus on more strategic goals, such as growing the game and improving participation across the country.

Powered by Orion's Grassroots Platform

At the core of Project Fenix is Orion's Grassroots Platform, a globally recognized solution used by sports organizations worldwide to manage players, clubs, competitions, and data. This platform will serve as the backbone of RBFA's new digital ecosystem, enabling seamless integration of football operations at all levels.

"We are proud to partner with the RBFA to drive its digital transformation," said Satish Kumar, EVP - Head of Sales and Sports & Entertainment BU Head of Orion. "Project Fenix will simplify football administration in Belgium, ensuring that key processes are streamlined, saving time and effort for everyone involved."

For the past three decades, Orion has partnered with sports organizations across the globe, helping them navigate their digital journeys. Through close collaboration with numerous federations and governing bodies, including some of FIFA's top-ten-ranked national football associations, Orion has invaluable insights into the importance of grassroots development and created a platform specifically designed to harness grassroots data to grow sports.

"Orion's commitment to grassroots development reflects our broader mission: leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive long-term growth in sports participation and engagement," added Kumar.

Project Fenix is a collaborative effort between RBFA and Orion, with both organizations working together to ensure the platform meets the specific needs of Belgian football. Regular workshops and feedback sessions will help tailor the platform to RBFA's evolving goals. The scalable nature of the platform positions it as a potential model for other sports federations globally.

About RBFA

As the largest sports federation in the country, with more than half a million members, the Royal Belgian Football Association represents 4,000 football clubs. Together with the regional federations ACFF (Association des Clubs Francophones de Football) and Voetbal Vlaanderen, the RBFA organises around 12,000 matches per weekend, including, of course, the matches of our national teams. The Belgian Red Devils and the Red Flames are our ambassadors.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Financial Services, Telecom, Media & Technology, Industrial, Consumer & Technology, Professional Services, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences and Education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

