OyeGifts Launches Diwali Special Express Gift Hampers & Fresh Flowers Delivered Same Day!

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 29: This Diwali, OyeGifts, a leading name in the gifting industry, brings to you exceptional express Diwali hampers that are truly a celebration of tradition and that of thoughtful gifting. The inclusion of fresh flowers amidst gifts for the season of lights, is a careful blend of convention with that of modern elegance for the matter. The brand's new collection of Gift Hampers for the upcoming festival is to present an assortment of traditional sweets, colourful flowers, crunchy dry fruits, home decor items, plants and more. As the festival of lights draws nears, it also ushers in a reminder that gifting still remains an important part of the celebrations, spreading love, conveying good greetings for the season and strengthening bonds that matter.

A Gourmet Delight

The brand is thrilled to introduce its' curated range of gourmet essentials that range from dry fruits, delicious sweets, to assorted munchies, to that of premium chocolates. The delectable Kaju Katli, along with the desi ghee laddoos shall bear a testament to the brand's commitment towards quality products in terms of Diwali sweets online along with gourmet delights this Deepawali.

A Horizon Of Innovation And Tradition

From the elegance of fragrant Diwali flowers online, to that of the beautiful green indoor Diwali plants online, to that of the idols of deities, customers can discover the best of hampers this Diwali. The hampers are to include a luxurious assortment of SPA items, organic essentials for men and women, other wellness products, as well as organic teas, along with hand painted diyas and lamps to add a touch of nostalgia and health.

Eco-Friendly Choices

In the times when sustainability is of paramount importance, OyeGifts takes pride in including sustainable product options as well as eco-friendly practices. The Diwali Gifts Hamper showcases eco-conscious products like, diyas and candles crafted with soy wax that are free from harmful fumes. So, this Diwali, the hampers are more than just mere products, but these are to contribute to a noble cause as well.

The Diwali special express gift hampers and fresh flowers are going to mark one of the most extensive collection of gifts for the festival and it has been meticulously curated as per the latest consumer trends. The brand is also considering customer experience as the top priority and is to offer comprehensive gifting experience with the same day delivery facility. This shall work as a breather for many of the customers as they can completely relax in terms of last-minute Diwali orders.

In a quick chat with the media, Dhirendra Tiwari, CEO at OyeGifts stated, ''The Diwali express gift hampers and flowers collection is about ushering in the happiness, joy and cheer that marks the essence of Diwali festivity. In the endeavour to keep up with the competitive marketing and out competing the others, we are here to offer special express Diwali gift hampers to help the customers send Diwali gifts online in the shortest span. With same day delivery facilities being offered for Online Flower Delivery as well as online gift delivery, customers can easily place in their orders with us to drop in delightful Diwali surprises for their friends and family in India the same day itself. Our prompt and efficient delivery facilities are reliable enough to ensure the successful delivery of Diwali gifts across India in the most easy and effortless manner. We are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the best of services including same day delivery facilities for the upcoming festival of lights to help our customers around the globe to celebrate their bonds of love with majestic choice of express Diwali gift hampers and gorgeous flowers for the season. Our festive offerings hold more value than mere gifting, but are truly a promise of sustainability, joy and cherished memories that celebrates your bonds of love.''

OyeGifts signs off with the assurance that they are to cater to every evolving gifting needs this Diwali including the eleventh-hour orders with their special express Diwali hampers and fresh flowers same day delivery contributing to the cheer of festivities by delivering happiness across the country!

OyeGifts is a leading multi-gifting company in India that is based out of Delhi. Known for offering exclusive services in terms of both corporate and personal gifting, this brand makes online gifting a seamless affair. Featuring an assorted range of curated choice of gifts like, flowers, chocolates, cakes, sweets and other hampers, they are into personalized gifting as well. Visit OyeGifts right away to discover the best of online gifting solutions at your fingertips!

Contact Information

Name: Dhirendra Tiwari

Email: Support@oyegifts.com

Address: B-68 Mahavir Enclave Dwarka 110045

Organization: https://www.oyegifts.com/

Phone: (+91) 8010997070

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)