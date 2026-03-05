PalTech Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year; Reinforces Culture-Driven Growth

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5: PalTech, a global IT consulting and services company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. The recognition is based on confidential employee feedback and reflects PalTech's commitment to building a culture rooted in trust, accountability, and performance as it scales its global technology services business.

Key findings from the assessment include:

- 96% of employees take pride in their work

- 97% say they have the resources and support needed to perform effectively

- 96% view PalTech as a fair and inclusive workplace

The certification evaluates organizations on trust, fairness, pride, and collaboration. Earning this recognition consistently reinforces the strength of PalTech's workplace foundation as the company expands its global delivery footprint and AI-led service capabilities.

"The learning curve here is steep, but in the best way possible," said Chandrakala Bara, Principal Software Engineer at PalTech. "I've had the opportunity to work on genuinely challenging problems and develop skills I didn't know I was capable of. The trust the leadership places in us to own our work makes all the difference."

"Growth makes culture more important, not less," said Shyam Palreddy, Founder and CEO of PalTech. "Maintaining trust while raising performance standards is something we focus on deliberately."

Annual Day 2026: Reflection & Direction

Shortly after the certification milestone, PalTech's Annual Day, held on February 21, brought together employees across functions to reflect on progress and set priorities for the rest of the year.

Leadership emphasized how client expectations are evolving, from isolated technical excellence to integrated systems thinking. Technical excellence alone is no longer enough. Clients now look for partners who think in systems, take ownership of outcomes, and adopt an AI-first approach. The differentiation comes from bringing together deep technical expertise, mature delivery processes, AI capabilities, and domain knowledge into one cohesive approach.

The message was clear: as technology cycles accelerate, AI is not an add-on but a foundational layer shaping how solutions are designed, built, and operationalized. The bar is rising and so must the organization.

Among the initiatives recognized was SCALEX, PalTech's quarterly innovation program focused on execution and measurable impact. Over the first quarter of 2026, various teams developed practical solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, solution quality, and client outcomes. Winning teams were acknowledged for delivering ideas demonstrating tangible business value and scalability.

The celebration also featured performance awards and employee-led dance performances, adding energy to a day focused on recognition and direction. "Our culture shows up in how people collaborate and take ownership," said Shanthi Palreddy, Co-Founder of PalTech. "That mindset becomes even more important as we grow."

Culture as an Operating Advantage

While the GPTW certification reflects employee trust, Annual Day highlighted how that trust translates into execution. For PalTech, culture is not a symbolic asset, it is an operational advantage that directly influences delivery quality and client confidence.

"When teams operate with clarity and ownership, clients see the difference," said Abhishek Pathak, Senior Director at PalTech. "That clarity becomes even more critical as AI reshapes timelines, expectations, and solution models."

As PalTech continues to scale in 2026, the company remains focused on strengthening capability depth across AI, data, cloud, and digital engineering, while preserving the accountability and collaborative rigor that define its workplace culture. The company is actively hiring across engineering, consulting, and delivery functions.

