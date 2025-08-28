Pandya Foundation Strengthens Global Vision with Local Action in India's Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: The Pandya Foundation, a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to compassion, education, and community service, proudly announces the continued success of its education initiatives in India, while its founders, Dr. Rajesh C. Pandya and Shilpa Pandya, recently completed the revered Char Dham Yatra and visited the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Since its inception, the Foundation has introduced skill training to villages in South Gujarat and supported the higher education journey of hundreds of students. To date, over 500 male and 100 female students have successfully graduated from various colleges in Maharashtra through the Foundation's scholarships and support programs. Alongside these efforts, its School Supplies Drive, Scholarship Programs, and After-School Tutoring continue to provide life-changing opportunities for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Education is the strongest pillar for building empowered communities," said Dr. Rajesh C. Pandya, Founder of Pandya Foundation and CEO of Quantum Integrators. "Through our efforts, we want to ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of resources or opportunity."

The Foundation was officially established in March 2020, though its roots in community service date back to 2008. From organizing food drives and senior citizen support programs to providing healthcare assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has grown into a movement of kindness and responsibility, with a focus on sustainable impact.

Recently, Dr. Pandya, along with his wife and co-founder Shilpa Pandya, undertook the spiritual journey of the Char Dham Yatra, culminating in their visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The couple emphasized that spiritual growth and social service are deeply connected, inspiring them to expand the Foundation's work in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and senior care across India and beyond.

Beyond philanthropy, Dr. Pandya is also the CEO of Quantum Integrators, a global digital transformation firm specializing in SAP consulting, cloud services, and AI-driven solutions. His work bridges India and Western markets, channeling opportunity, capital, and knowledge across borders, further reinforcing his belief that trade and technology, when led with vision, can accelerate human progress.

The Pandya Foundation remains committed to building stronger, healthier, and more compassionate communities worldwide. With family-led values and a global vision, it continues to inspire the next generation to embrace volunteerism and service.

About Pandya Foundation

Founded by Dr. Rajesh C. Pandya and Shilpa Pandya, the Pandya Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit in New Jersey. Its initiatives span education, healthcare, youth empowerment, senior citizen support, and community welfare, driven by the belief that no act of kindness is too small to create lasting change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)