Parmish Verma and Sunanda Sharma Perform at Faridabad's Biggest Festive Event; Around 12000 Fans Gather at World Street by Omaxe

New Delhi [India], October 29: Bringing the biggest festive event to Faridabad, World Street by Omaxe hosted a spectacular musical concert featuring Punjabi music sensations Parmish Verma and Sunanda Sharma. As part of its Diwali Carnival, the electrifying concert drew around 12000 fans from every corner of Delhi-NCR. The venue buzzed with unmatched energy and excitement as the singers performed the popular Punjabi hits, resulting in a houseful show that resonated with attendees and amplified the festive spirit.

With a weekend footfall of around 45000 visitors throughout the Diwali Carnival, World Street by Omaxe emerged as Faridabad's biggest festive destination for entertainment, shopping, and leisure. With a variety of activities designed for all age groups, the carnival turned out to be a phenomenal success, raising the bar for festive gatherings in the city.

Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group, said, "With a winning combination of musical concert and festive shopping, the event brought families and friends together in joyous celebration, setting new records and redefining the festive experience for the region. The event continued positioning World Street by Omaxe as the iconic destination for socializing, shopping, entertainment, and experiencing spectacular concerts here in Faridabad. Amid the increasing footfall in the region, World Street by Omaxe underscores our commitment to delivering the best retail experience to the community. Therefore, we look ahead to hosting even larger and more exciting events and bringing more popular icons to World Street by Omaxe."

The event drew people of all ages, many of whom travelled across Faridabad and nearby cities, to join the celebration. "I've been in Faridabad for a long time, and this concert was a historic moment for Faridabad," expressed Ravinder Singh, a local resident.

Another attendee, Priya Malhotra, added, "Parmish and Sunanda's performances were incredible; the atmosphere was magical. This was by far the best event Faridabad has ever seen."

As Faridabad enters a new era of retail, World Street by Omaxe is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for shopping, entertainment, and leisure. Spanning 130 acres in Sector 79, Faridabad, World Street by Omaxe brings the essence and aesthetics of the world's famous shopping streets from London, Paris, Amsterdam, Athens, and Portugal.

