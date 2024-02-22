PDRL is Set for the Finale of the 1st AeroGCS Global Competition on 24th Feb, 2024

PRNewswire

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: PDRL, a leading name in the world of drones, is gearing up for the thrilling culmination of the 1st AeroGCS Global Competition, scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024, in Nashik, Maharashtra, India.

In a groundbreaking move that has captured the attention of drone enthusiasts worldwide, PDRL proudly announces the grand finale of the AeroGCS Global Competition. This event promises to be a milestone, elevating global awareness and providing a platform for drone enthusiasts to showcase their skills and innovation.

The global response to the competition has been nothing short of overwhelming, and PDRL extends heartfelt thanks to all participants who have embraced the event with infectious enthusiasm. Registrations are now officially closed, marking a significant moment as PDRL embarks on a captivating journey through a series of online challenges, culminating in the grand finale.

The competition has unfolded in three exhilarating rounds:

* Round #1 on February 10th: Online MCQ Kick-off with AeroGCS GREEN

* Round #2 on February 17th: Online Competition with AeroGCS GREEN & Simulator

* Round #3 on February 24th: On-Field Competition with AeroGCS Config, AeroGCS GREEN, and AeroGCS Enterprise, involving the exciting task of configuring a drone and conducting successful flight missions

Cash prizes and rewards add an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The AeroGCS Global Champion stands to win a prestigious Rs 1 Lakh cash award, a PDRL certificate, social media spotlight, and valuable job opportunities from PDRL and its esteemed partners. Achieving the status of AeroGCS Expert brings a substantial Rs 50,000 cash award, a PDRL certificate, social media spotlight, and promising job prospects from PDRL's partners. The AeroGCS Professional category offers a competitive cash prize of Rs. 25,000 for the top ten runners up, along with a PDRL certificate, social media spotlight, and further career opportunities from PDRL's partners.

PDRL's commitment to the participants goes beyond the competition. The PDRL Resource Hub provides access to the AeroMegh platform, essential drone and simulator setups, as well as travel and accommodation perks for those who make it to the grand finale.

To ensure that participants are well prepared, PDRL has conducted awareness sessions and live AeroGCS GREEN demos, ensuring that everyone is on the same drone-flying page.

The grand finale is set to be a spectacular event on February 24, 2024, in Nashik, Maharashtra. Dr. Sandip Jha, Chairman of Sandip University, will be the chief guest, adding to the excitement of this extraordinary event.

About PDRL

PDRL is a leading software company dedicated to revolutionizing the drone industry. Its AeroMegh platform provides an end-to-end solution for transforming drone data into actionable insights. With a comprehensive certification program, PDRL empowers professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in the evolving drone industry. PDRL's commitment to cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships positions it as a leader in shaping the future of the industry.

For More Information: +91 7770013322 | Marketing@pdrl.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)