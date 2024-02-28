PDRL's '1st AeroGCS Global Competition - 2024' concludes with phenomenal success at Sandip University, Nashik

PRNewswire

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: PDRL, a trailblazer in the realm of drone technology, concluded the highly anticipated 1st AeroGCS Global Competition. In the vibrant city of Nashik, Maharashtra, India, the grand finale turned to be a spectacular showcase of talent, innovation, and AeroGCS expertise.

In a pioneering move that has resonated with drone enthusiasts across the globe, PDRL proudly unveils the culmination of the AeroGCS Global Competition. This event has not only captivated the attention of the drone community but has also set the stage for global awareness, providing a unique platform for enthusiasts to present their skills and push the boundaries of innovation in the world of drones.

PDRL's AeroGCS, a pioneer in Ground Control Software (GCS), introduces a suite of insightful features that empower every facet of drone missions. From meticulous mission planning to precise execution and thorough analysis of post-mission data, AeroGCS amplifies operational excellence. With around 50 per cent of Indian drone manufacturers Type-certified with AeroGCS, and around 75 per cent of Indian agriculture drones licensed with AeroGCS Green, the demand for skilled resources is evident. PDRL is already on the path to certifying 10,000 professionals on its AeroMegh platform.

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by distinguished guests Dr Amol Potgantwar, Professor & Director at the School of Computer Sciences and Engineering (SOCSE), and Dr Vishal Sulakhe, Professor and Head of Department in the Mechanical Engineering department of the School of Engineering and Technology, Sandip University. They were joined by Anil Chandaliya, CEO of PDRL, and Vishal Dharankar, CTO of PDRL

AeroGCS Global Competition Highlights:

* First Prize: Pratyush Akepati secured the 1st prize with a title of AeroGCS Global Champion, earning a prestigious Rs 1 Lakh Cash award and PDRL Certified Drone Professional (PCDP) Certification.

* Second Prize: Vijay Babu Veramallu secured the 2nd award with a title of AeroGCS Expert, receiving a Rs 50,000 Cash award and PDRL Certified Drone Professional (PCDP) Certification.

* Runner-ups: The top ten runners-up Vridhi Sachdev, Vanshika Oberoi, Jignesh Patil, Saiesh Sutar, Fardeen Khan, Harshil Shah, Yash Bajaj, Balaji T.A., Arindam Sharma, Dipanshu Dhote each one awarded with a title of AeroGCS Professional and Rs 25,000 along with the PDRL Certified Drone Professional (PCDP) Certification.

All these winners are also eligible for the invaluable job opportunities from PDRL and its esteemed partners.

During his speech the Chief Guest, Dr Sandip Jha, Chairman of Sandip University, conveyed his gratitude for having Sandip University as the venue partner and assured his continued support for the future editions of AeroGCS Global Competition as well. He highlighted the importance and the opportunities of drone technology in various fields like Agriculture, Surveying, Mapping, Defence, Air-taxi to enhance commute services. Dr Sandip Jha also announced his plans for setting up a dedicated drone lab in the campus with the support of PDRL. This initiative will provide students with hands-on experience and resources to explore the potential of drone technology.

Anil Chandaliya, Founder & CEO of PDRL, conveyed his joy regarding the remarkable response to the inaugural AeroGCS Global Competition. He highlighted the user-friendly design of AeroGCS software, emphasizing its accessibility for even first-time users to flawlessly execute missions throughout the competition. Proudly Made in India for global use, AeroGCS has achieved significant scalability worldwide. The PDRL team takes pride in this accomplishment and eagerly anticipates the upcoming AeroGCS Global Competition 2.0. Brace yourselves for another thrilling round of competition as the global stage prepares for the event.

PDRL extends heartfelt gratitude to all its partners, sponsors, and all participants for their invaluable contributions to the resounding success of 1st AeroGCS Global Competition. The event marks a significant step forward in the evolution of drone technology and reinforces PDRL's commitment to fostering innovation in the drone domain. The event attracted hundreds of students, drone enthusiasts, and esteemed guests from academia and industry, serving as a dynamic gathering of talent and visionary individuals.

About PDRL

PDRL is a leading software company dedicated to revolutionizing the drone industry. Its AeroMegh platform provides an end-to-end solution for transforming drone data into actionable insights. With a comprehensive certification program, PDRL empowers professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in the evolving drone industry. PDRL's commitment to cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships positions it as a leader in shaping the future of the industry.

