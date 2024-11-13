People Matters Launches Octopus, an AI-Driven Platform Simplifying HR Solution Discovery to Enhance Speed, Accuracy, and Decision-Making Across India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 13: In a landmark move, People Matters, the largest community for HR and Talent leaders in India and APAC, has made its debut into the SaaS space with the launch of People Matters Octopus. This innovative, smart AI-enabled platform is designed to serve as a unique solution navigator, simplifying the discovery and selection process of HR products from a range of service providers across India. Octopus enhances the accuracy and speed with which HR professionals can discover, evaluate, and connect with HR solutions, simplifying the complex task of finding the right HR tools. Leveraging AI for precision and efficiency, Octopus stands out as an essential companion for today's HR & talent professionals. With this launch, People Matters strengthens its leadership in HR tech innovation, equipping leaders to make more informed decisions faster.

Navigating the fragmented marketplace of HR solutions has traditionally been a long, time-consuming process. Typically, it can take 30 to 45 days to research, compare, and select the right tools, often compounded by a scarcity of unbiased information and challenges in finding customised, scalable solutions. According to the latest People Matters SHRPA report, 84% of organisations face challenges in identifying and selecting suitable digital platforms--a barrier that has a moderate to high impact on critical talent outcomes. With Octopus, People Matters addresses these challenges directly by offering a central platform with intuitive access to over 1,000 verified, high-quality HR solutions across 50+ categories. As an evolving ecosystem, Octopus enables the HR community to discover the latest innovations, significantly reducing search times while directly connecting users with solution providers and empowering them to meet their organisation's unique needs more efficiently.

Commenting on the launch, Pushkaraj Bidwai, CEO of People Matters, said, "At People Matters, we understand the challenges HR leaders face in navigating a fragmented landscape of tools and solutions. Over the past 15 years, we have empowered the HR community with valuable insights and resources through our publication, digital content, research, and conferences. With the launch of Octopus, we are taking the next step in this journey to address a critical gap in the ecosystem: the need for a unified, AI-enabled navigator that simplifies access to high-quality HR solutions in one place, bringing unparalleled speed, accuracy, and precision to decision-making. This launch marks a significant milestone in our People Matters 3.0 journey, one that will accelerate our vision to bring technological innovation and AI at the forefront of HR for smarter, quicker decision-making to drive real impact."

The name "Octopus" reflects the platform's mission and capabilities in line with the fascinating sea creature's intelligence, adaptability, and agility in complex environments. People Matter's Octopus symbolises the AI platform's ability to navigate HR's intricate solution landscape with precision. It adapts to the specific needs of each user, providing an intuitive, efficient search experience that cuts through complexity in HR's expansive "blue ocean" of solutions.

Key Features at a glance:

* Unbiased Solution Access: High-quality demo videos eliminate promotional bias, providing HR professionals with a clear, consistent view across 50+ categories

* Smart, HR-Centric AI: Trained specifically for HR industry needs, Octopus' AI engine offers unmatched precision and speed, enabling laser-focused searches

* Conversational Search for Personalised Solutions: Users can converse with Octopus to find the most relevant solutions through AI-driven dialogue, not just using problem statement filters and category-specific options. This personalised approach simplifies and accelerates the search, tailoring recommendations to their unique challenges

Currently, in beta, Octopus will continue to learn and grow even smarter as more users engage with it, continuously refining its search relevance and precision. As the platform evolves, it aims to expand to include 500+ brand-verified solution pages by next month, transforming into an extensive ecosystem of HR solutions. This advancement underscores People Matters' commitment to empowering HR leaders with tools for faster, smarter, and more strategic decision-making, positioning People Matters Octopus at the forefront of HR tech innovation.

People Matters:

People Matters is APAC's largest People & Work media and community platform. Over the last 15 years, the brand has built knowledge and learning experience-led initiatives that enable over 500K HR & Talent leaders to become the answer daily. People Matters helps leaders connect the dots through its Content media websites, Social channels, Conferences, Research initiatives & Insight tools. Its flagship TechHR conference is Asia's largest HR and Work Tech initiative.

