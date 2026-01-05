Pharmed along with IOA's Osteoporosis Council release the new Indian Orthopaedic Association Guidelines for Osteoporosis at IOACON 2025

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 5: Pharmed, one of India's fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies, along with the Indian Orthopaedic Association's (IOA) Osteoporosis Council recently unveiled the Indian Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025 at IOACON 2025 in Guwahati. The Indian Orthopaedic Association Guidelines for Osteoporosis 2025 have been published in the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, the official journal of the IOA, underscoring their scientific credibility and national relevance.

The newly released guidelines provide a structured, evidence-based, and practical framework for the prevention, early diagnosis, and management of osteoporosis. They are intended for a wide range of healthcare professionals, including orthopaedic surgeons, physicians, specialists, nurses, and allied healthcare providers involved in osteoporosis care.

Developed using a robust Delphi consensus methodology, the guidelines represent the collective expertise of 62 nationally recognised osteoporosis and bone health experts from across India. The expert panel comprised leading clinicians, researchers, and academicians, including Dr Ramesh Sen, Dr Shiva Shankar Jha, Dr S. S. Amarnath, Dr Jawahar T. Jethwa, Dr Jai Prakash Tiwari, Dr Chinmoy Das, Dr Srinivas Kambhampati, Dr Murali Poduval, Dr Bharatkumar R. Dave, Dr Ram Chaddha, Dr Karthik Vishwanathan, Dr S. Chandrashekara, Dr Renuka Panchagnula, and Dr Sanjay Bhadada, among others.

The development process involved six structured rounds of questionnaires, ensuring scientific rigour, transparency, and alignment with current clinical evidence. This systematic approach ensures that the guidelines reflect current best practices and expert consensus, while remaining adaptable to evolving scientific knowledge over the next five to six years.

Commenting on the significance of the release, Dr Amarnath, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chairman - Indian Osteoporosis Council of the IOA, said, "The development of the Indian Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025 was a rigorous and highly collaborative effort involving experts from across the country. Through multiple structured rounds of consensus, in-depth deliberations, and careful evaluation of available evidence, the panel worked to ensure that the recommendations are both scientifically sound and practical for day-to-day clinical use. Our shared objective was to create guidelines that truly assist doctors in delivering consistent and effective osteoporosis care within the Indian healthcare setting."

Highlighting the academic and clinical importance of the initiative, Dr Srinivas Kambhampati, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Editor-in-Chief, Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, stated, "Osteoporosis continues to pose a significant and growing challenge in India, particularly with an ageing population and rising fracture risk. These guidelines provide clinicians with a clear, evidence-based, and context-specific framework that supports informed decision-making in screening, diagnosis, and management. Their publication in the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics reflects both the academic rigour of the process and their value as a long-term reference for practising doctors and researchers alike."

With a legacy spanning more than seven decades, Pharmed continues to focus on evidence-based speciality healthcare solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Its association with the guidelines reflects its long-standing commitment to advancing bone and joint health under the guiding philosophy of 'making bones and joints the heart of our profession.'

Speaking on Pharmed's role, Dr Jayanta Jana, Senior Executive Vice President - Medical, Regulatory Affairs, and Business Alliances, said, "At Pharmed, we believe that meaningful progress in bone health begins with strong scientific foundations. By supporting the Indian Osteoporosis Council for the release of the Indian Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to evidence-based care, preventive healthcare strategies, and long-term engagement with the medical fraternity."

Beyond its therapeutic portfolio, Pharmed has been actively driving patient awareness and early detection initiatives through the India Bone Health Initiative (IBHI). Through nationwide Bone Mineral Density (BMD) screening camps, IBHI facilitates early diagnosis and improves access to osteoporosis education. In collaboration with doctors and healthcare institutions, the initiative has reached lakhs of individuals across India, contributing to timely screening, informed treatment decisions, and preventive bone healthcare.

Through sustained efforts in clinical collaboration, medical education, and patient outreach, Pharmed continues to support the development of a healthcare ecosystem where bone health is prioritised, awareness is widespread, and preventive care is integrated into routine clinical practice.

