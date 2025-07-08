Pioneering Quantum-Safe Space Systems: Space TS and Synergy Quantum Forge Historic Alliance for a Secure Space Future

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 8: In a landmark move to strengthen India's sovereignty in the quantum era, Space TS, a premier Indian space systems engineering and satellite solutions company, and Synergy Quantum, a pioneering deep-tech leader in military-grade post-quantum cybersecurity, have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop India's first indigenous quantum-secure satellite and space-based technologies.

This unprecedented partnership between two of India's foremost innovators marks a major stride towards realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by building sovereign, quantum-resilient space infrastructure capable of withstanding the emerging threats of the quantum age.

A Sovereign Alliance for India's Space Sovereignty

Under this partnership, Space TS and Synergy Quantum will collaboratively design, develop, integrate, and deploy advanced satellite and space-based technologies fortified with next-generation post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and secure communications protocols.

Space TS brings its formidable expertise in spacecraft systems engineering, mission planning, payload integration, and end-to-end testing, while Synergy Quantum contributes its unmatched proficiency in quantum-safe encryption, embedded cybersecurity, and secure communications frameworks.

Together, they will deliver India's first suite of quantum-secure, sovereign satellite communication systems and related infrastructure designed to safeguard national security, strategic autonomy, and mission integrity in the face of future quantum-enabled cyber threats.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The two companies will work jointly on a portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, including:

* Quantum-Secure Satellite Payloads and Next-Generation Indigenous Satellite Buses

* Encrypted Satellite-Ground Communications Channels Resilient to Quantum Attacks

* AI-Driven, Autonomous Mission Planning with Secure Onboard Orbit Control

* Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs) with Quantum-Safe Navigation and Control

* Quantum-Resilient Satellite Swarms and 'Tip and Cue' Systems

* Secure Ground Segment Infrastructure with Embedded PQC Mission Control Systems

* Quantum-Secured Drones for Rapid Space-to-Ground Operations

This alliance envisions creating a robust, sovereign ecosystem of autonomous and cyber-resilient space technologies, enabling India to lead globally while remaining self-reliant in securing its critical space assets.

Why Quantum-Safe Communications Are Mission Critical

The advent of quantum computing poses an unprecedented threat to today's cryptographic systems. Algorithms such as Shor's Algorithm have the potential to break traditional encryption in mere seconds, rendering conventional satellite-ground links and space communication channels vulnerable.

By integrating post-quantum encryption across hardware, software, and communication layers, this partnership ensures India's space infrastructure remains secure, sovereign, and resilient -- today and in the quantum future.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Synergy Quantum to build a secure and sovereign future for India's space infrastructure," said Mr. Ashok Saxena, Founder and CEO of Space TS. "As satellites become the backbone of national communications, surveillance, and data systems, protecting telemetry, uplinks, downlinks, and command channels from future quantum threats is essential to ensuring mission integrity and national security. With Synergy Quantum's proven expertise in post-quantum cryptography and secure embedded systems, this collaboration will drive the development of fully indigenous and quantum-resilient space technologies that reinforce India's self-reliance and global leadership."

"We are proud to partner with Space TS in advancing India's next generation of secure and autonomous space systems," said Mr. Jay Oberai, Founder & CEO of Synergy Quantum."Their deep expertise in space systems engineering, mission planning, and payload integration aligns perfectly with our strengths in post-quantum cryptography and embedded cybersecurity. As quantum computing threatens to render traditional encryption obsolete, this collaboration enables us to implement robust quantum-safe encryption, and advanced authentication protocols--fortifying India's space infrastructure against future cyber threats and ensuring long-term mission assurance."

Delivering National Impact and Global Competitiveness

This strategic alliance directly contributes to:

* Protecting India's critical space infrastructure through post-quantum secure architecture

* Accelerating domestic manufacturing of strategic space technologies

* Enabling secure, autonomous space and drone operations

* Advancing India's leadership in quantum-resilient communication networks

* Supporting long-term space sovereignty

Together, Space TS and Synergy Quantum are establishing a strong foundation for India's space future--combining advanced engineering with next-generation quantum security. By developing fully indigenous, quantum-resilient space systems, this partnership will protect critical national assets and position India as a global leader in secure space technology. As the quantum era approaches, their collaboration supports the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat by ensuring India's space capabilities remain sovereign, secure, and prepared for emerging challenges well into the future.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726483/Space_TS_and_Synergy_Alliance.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/5404558/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)