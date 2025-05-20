Piramal realty unveils its final tower at Piramal Revanta, Mulund

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Piramal Realty unveils Tower Six, the final addition to Piramal Revanta in Mulund. Building on the success of last year's launch of Tower Five (Raynav), Piramal Realty is expecting an even stronger response with the upcoming launch of their final tower at Piramal Revanta, further solidifying their presence in Mumbai's thriving suburb of Mulund.

The development is divided into two phases: the first phase includes four towers out of which the first three are delivered and the fourth tower is nearing completion. The second phase, set within a 3-acre private oasis known as Vana, which translates to 'Forest' in Sanskrit, encompasses towers five and six. Tower six is slated to be the tallest structure in Piramal Revanta featuring a selection of thoughtfully designed 2BHK, 2BHK+ Study and 3BHK residences with decks. The tower will offer stunning panoramic views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and the Mulund city skyline, with private balconies for every residence to enjoy these breathtaking vistas. The residences reflect understated elegance, contemporary aesthetics, and cutting-edge design, delivering an unparalleled living experience, further exemplifying Piramal Realty's commitment to customer-centricity.

Speaking on this significant milestone, Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO of Piramal Realty, said, "Mulund has long been known for its seamless blend of urban living and natural beauty, making it one of Mumbai's most desirable neighbourhoods. With over 50% units sold within a few months of its launch, Tower five Raynav has further strengthened our commitment to delivering a truly distinctive offering in this micro-market. Piramal Revanta's thriving ecosystem today proudly houses over 700 families. We are commencing the final chapter at this development, to redefine luxury living in Mulund. This milestone goes beyond just building homes--it's about creating a holistic community that sets a new standard for Mulund."

Tower six is designed with a product mix of the most spacious apartments in the development, offering an array of world-class amenities and features. Piramal Revanta has already delivered a ~20,000 sq. ft. clubhouse - 'Club Rasa' in phase one, featuring recreational and wellness amenities. In addition, Vana, which houses Tower Five and Six, will also include a uniquely designed clubhouse spanning ~11,000 sq. ft., which will be strategically stitched between the two towers. This clubhouse will offer a state-of-the-art gymnasium, ballroom, creche, mini-theatre, salon, yoga room and a gaming zone. Atop the clubhouse, residents will be able to enjoy an infinity-edge swimming pool. Piramal Realty has partnered with industry-leading experts to bring Tower Six to life, upholding the highest standards of design and construction. The achievement of architectural excellence is a result of their collaboration with Architect Hafeez Contractor.

Tower six offers the final chance for homebuyers to join this vibrant community of Piramal Revanta which features over 50% open spaces, amenities infused with biophilia, and a three-way access to the project: the proposed Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR), Marathon Avenue and Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (LBS Marg). Piramal Revanta brings together quality, connectivity, and comfort to redefine the essence of urban living.

Spread across a sprawling 12-acre development, Piramal Revanta is nestled at the foothills of the SGNP.

About Piramal Realty:

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

