Plum Goodness Drives 1.4x Repeat Purchases and 1.7x Revenue Growth with Netcore's Data-Driven Personalisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Plum Goodness, the award-winning skincare brand known for its philosophy 'Chemistry, done with heart', has significantly strengthened customer loyalty and repeat revenue by reimagining how it engages its digital-first customer base. Rooted in science-backed formulations and driven by empathy-led innovation, Plum has built a brand that balances clinically proven results with conscious, customer-centric values. By partnering with Netcore and embedding behavioural intelligence into its engagement strategy, Plum achieved a 1.4x uplift in repeat purchases and a 1.7x increase in revenue from returning customers, transforming personalisation into a core extension of its 'Be Good' philosophy.

Founded in 2014, Plum was established by Shankar Prasad, a chemical engineer and hands-on formulator with deep expertise in skincare science. Built on the principles of being 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free and blending high-potency actives with carefully selected botanical and mineral ingredients, Plum has long championed goodness in product formulation and ethical sourcing. As the brand scaled rapidly across digital channels, serving millions of customers across more than 300 cities, expanding into international markets, and becoming available at over 25,000 retail outlets across India, it recognised that true goodness also meant respecting customers' time, preferences, and purchase intent through relevant, personalised communication.

Despite strong digital acquisition, Plum faced a growing challenge. Customer engagement was largely driven by broad targeting logic such as 'all users' or 'last opened', which failed to differentiate between loyal, high-value customers and newly acquired users. The absence of behavioural segmentation limited the brand's ability to consistently drive repeat purchases, leading to a plateau in retention-led growth.

To address this, Plum partnered with Netcore Cloud to introduce Recency, Frequency, and Monetary (RFM)-led personalisation into its customer engagement strategy. Using Netcore's RFM Analytics and Customer Engagement Platform, Plum transitioned from generic outreach to highly contextual engagement tailored to customer behaviour.

The brand activated all nine core RFM segments, ensuring every digital user was treated differently based on their purchase recency, frequency, and value. These segments were further refined into 25+ micro-segments, enabling hyper-focused communication such as win-back journeys for dormant users and loyalty-driven rewards for high-value customers. This RFM intelligence was layered with cohort analysis to identify and replicate repeat purchase patterns across campaigns.

Execution followed a mobile-first, omnichannel approach across WhatsApp, RCS, SMS, and App Push, delivering timely, relevant offers such as Plum Fridays cashback campaigns and festive gifting incentives, each aligned to specific RFM cohorts rather than broad audiences.

The shift to data-driven personalisation delivered measurable business impact:

- 1.7x uplift in revenue from repeat purchases

- 1.4x increase in overall repeat purchases

- 130% growth in website repeat purchases (August-October)

- 140% growth in app repeat purchases (August-October)

- Stronger retention and engagement across all digital channels

"Partnering with Netcore has helped us completely transform the way we engage our customers. With Netcore's RFM segmentation and cohort-based insights, we've been able to target the right users with personalised journeys across channels. The result has been a clear uplift in repeat purchases, stronger retention, and higher engagement across channels," said Aditi Choudhary, Assistant CRM Manager, Plum Goodness.

"Plum's journey demonstrates that personalisation is not just a marketing tactic, it's a reflection of brand values," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "By applying behavioural intelligence through RFM and cohort analysis, Plum has shown how data-driven engagement can honour customer trust while delivering tangible business outcomes."

By extending its 'Chemistry, done with heart' philosophy beyond products and into customer engagement, Plum Goodness has reinforced a powerful insight for modern D2C brands: goodness today is defined by relevance, respect, and the quality of every interaction across the customer journey.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a leading agentic marketing platform that helps brands create personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Powered by AI, Netcore's Customer Engagement Suite enables businesses to unify customer data, activate intelligent segments, and orchestrate meaningful interactions across the customer lifecycle. Trusted by over 6,500 brands globally across Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, Netcore Cloud works with leading enterprises including Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, underscoring its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

