Prashant Sharma appointed as the new President of NAREDCO Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: In a significant development in the real estate sector, Prashant Sharma, Chairman of GHP Group, has assumed the prestigious role of President at the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra. The torchbearer of this esteemed position, previously held by Sandeep Runwal, now transitions to the role of Vice Chairman at NAREDCO Maharashtra. The official President Induction Ceremony, signifying this change of leadership, took place on February 22nd, 2024. NAREDCO, an autonomous self-regulatory body under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India is a pivotal body in India's real estate sector focusing on the formulation of national policies and sectoral development.

Prashant Sharma's appointment is strategically timed, aligning with a crucial phase of transformation for the Real Estate Sector in Maharashtra. Succeeding Sandeep Runwal, Sharma expressed his dedication to the growth of the real estate sector, stating, "With government support, NAREDCO Maharashtra will strive to promote the development of the real estate sector, particularly in the affordable housing segment, driving the 'HousingForAll' momentum. My focus is on reinforcing the industry's role in economic development and revitalizing Maharashtra's major real estate markets. With equal zeal, my priority is to implement innovative ideas to positively influence customers' perceptions of the sector."

Sandeep Runwal, a significant contributor to sectoral growth, extended his best wishes to the incoming President, stating, "My best wishes to the new President on this exciting journey of guiding and shaping the future. Prashant Sharma brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of NAREDCO Maharashtra."

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, also welcomed Sharma, highlighting his extensive experience in the real estate sector. "Prashant Sharma's long-standing knowledge and experience are assets that will lead to impactful initiatives along with growth and innovation in the sector," remarked Bandelkar.

With a vision for holistic development across Maharashtra, Sharma, succeeding Runwal, aims to advocate industry interests and address homebuyer concerns. His role involves bridging the gap between the industry and government, promoting viable housing solutions, and addressing challenges in the sector. Additionally, he plans to expand NAREDCO's presence across Maharashtra and enhance trust between customers and developers.

The change of guard ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Hon. Shrikant Shinde, Hon. Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Pravin Darade, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Climate Change; Ajay Ashar, Vice Chairman, MITRA, and prominent figures from the Real Estate Sector. The event also saw the presence of esteemed veterans from the Music Industry, such as Hariharan, Lesley, Suresh Wadkar, Jolly Mukherjee, and Jasvinder Narula. The event was supported by NextKraft Parking Technologies, City Lift India, ASAP RealTech and OM Steels providing various solutions to the real estate sector.

Prashant Sharma stands as a beacon of visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit in the real estate sector. His diverse leadership in construction, education, health, and hospitality has earned him recognition, equipping him with insights essential for his new role. His appointment is seen as a significant step forward in driving sustainable development and positive social change in the real estate sector.

