Precision Radiation Planning with PET-CT in Head & Neck Cancer

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: In one of oncology's most anatomically complex regions, the difference between an accurate treatment plan and an imprecise one can be measured in millimetres, and felt profoundly by the patient. At KD Cancer Centre, PET-CT imaging sits at the very foundation of how we plan and deliver precision radiotherapy for head and neck cancers.

A Region That Demands Precision

Head and neck cancers present some of the most demanding challenges in all of radiation oncology. The region is extraordinarily complex : A dense landscape of critical structures including the spinal cord, brainstem, salivary glands, optic pathways, jawbone, and major vessels, all in proximity to one another and to the tumour itself.

Very high doses of radiation, commonly up to 70 Gy, are frequently delivered to lesions that sit close to radiosensitive vital structures such as the brainstem or optic chiasm, meaning that radiotherapy margins are often exceptionally tight around the tumour. In this environment, the quality of imaging used to define the target is not merely a technical consideration -- it is a clinical imperative.

What Is PET-CT and Why Does It Matter?

PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography) is a radiographic technique used to diagnose, stage, and survey hypermetabolic tissue, primarily cancer. PET is used primarily to assess pathophysiology, how tissue behaves, whilst CT is used primarily to assess anatomy, showing how structures are shaped and positioned. Together, they provide a uniquely powerful picture that neither modality can offer alone.

In practical terms, this means that KD Cancer Centre's clinical team can visualise not just where a tumour is, but how active it is, identifying areas of heightened metabolic activity that might be missed on standard anatomical imaging alone.

PET-CT in Head & Neck Cancer: The Clinical Evidence

18F-FDG PET-CT plays a well-defined role in the management of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma across multiple clinical settings, from pre-treatment staging and radiotherapy planning through to treatment-response assessment and post-therapy follow-up.

This breadth of application reflects the technology's versatility. At KD Cancer Centre, PET-CT informs the entire patient journey:

Staging and Disease Extent Clinical applications of PET-CT in head and neck cancer include the diagnosis of distant metastases, identification of synchronous second primaries, and detection of carcinoma of unknown primary, ensuring that the full extent of disease is understood before any treatment decisions are made.

Radiotherapy Target Definition: 18F-FDG PET-CT can accurately and precisely define gross tumour volume (GTV) boundaries during radiotherapy planning, especially when combined with CT, thereby decreasing inter- and intra-observer variability and increasing conformity to real tumour boundaries. This means that the radiation target is drawn around the true biological extent of the disease -- not an approximation of it.

Response Assessment and Follow-Up PET-CT has demonstrated a sensitivity of 95.8% and specificity of 96.7% in the assessment of irradiated neck in head and neck cancers, establishing it as an effective diagnostic tool in the post-treatment setting.

Team at KD Cancer Centre to accurately evaluate treatment response, monitor patient progress, and make informed decisions regarding any further care or treatment required.

From Imaging to Planning: An Integrated Approach at KD Cancer Centre

At KD Cancer Centre, PET-CT does not exist in isolation, it feeds directly into the precision radiotherapy planning process. Once imaging is complete, the data is integrated into our advanced treatment-planning workflow, where the metabolic and anatomical information from PET-CT informs the precise delineation of target volumes.

This means that when our radiation physicists and oncologists sit down to construct a treatment plan, whether for IMRT, VMAT, SBRT, or stereotactic techniques, they are working from the most accurate possible picture of the tumour and its relationship to surrounding structures.

The role of PET-CT in the management of head and neck cancers continues to expand, influencing both treatment planning and response assessment. PET-defined biological target volumes are increasingly being incorporated into dose-escalation strategies, while quantitative PET-CT parameters are gaining recognition as predictive biomarkers for treatment response. Together, these advances support more precise patient stratification and personalised therapeutic decision-making.

Protecting What Matters Most

In head and neck radiotherapy, preserving quality of life is as important as eradicating disease. The salivary glands, swallowing structures, vocal cords, and facial nerves are all at risk from poorly targeted radiation. The KD Cancer Centre team utilises PET-CT technology to enhance the accuracy of tumour delineation. By precisely targeting the tumour and sparing nearby healthy structures, this approach significantly reduces unnecessary radiation exposure and the likelihood of long-term complications, including dry mouth, difficulty swallowing, and hearing loss.

This is precision medicine in its truest sense: not just targeting the cancer more accurately, but actively protecting the patient's future well-being.

A Multidisciplinary Commitment at KD Cancer Centre

Head and neck cancer management at KD Cancer Centre is inherently multidisciplinary. Patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma are seen across various clinical settings, requiring a multidisciplinary approach to therapeutic decisions and clinical care. Our team brings together radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, diagnostic radiologists, radiation physicists, and specialist nurses, all working in concert around the individual patient.

PET-CT sits at the heart of this collaboration, providing a shared, high-fidelity visual language that informs decisions across every clinical discipline.

KD Cancer Centre's Promise

At KD Cancer Centre, our investment in PET-CT technology and the expertise to interpret and apply it reflects a single, unwavering commitment: to give every patient with head and neck cancer the most accurate, most individualised, and most effective treatment plan that modern oncology can deliver.

Because in a region this complex, precision is not a luxury. It is the standard.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)