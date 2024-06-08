Premier Roadlines Consolidated FY24 PAT Up By 54.75 per cent

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 8: Premier Roadlines Limited, a logistics service provider serving marquee clients in various industries in the Indian subcontinent, announced Audited Financial Results for H2 & FY24. The company witnessed remarkable revenue growth, propelled by its commitment and service excellence. The services include Project logistics, over-dimensional cargo, and contracted integrated logistics services. The service lines has helped the company in bringing competitive cost advantage and increase in top line as seen in the results.

Shares of Premier Roadlines were listed at the bourses on May 17, 2024, when the stock was listed at a premium of 30 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 67. The company raised about Rs 40.36 crore, which ran between May 10-14.

Revenue of Premier Roadlines rose 29.33% to Rs 132.39 crore in the Half year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.38 crore during the previous half ended September 2023. Net Profit rose 55.78% to Rs 8.07 crore in the Half year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous half ended September 2023. Earnings Per Share (EPS) 56% to Rs 4.80 crore in the Half year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous half ended September 2023.

For the full year, revenue rose 17.36% to Rs 228.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Net profit rose 54.75% to Rs 12.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose 54.67% to Rs 7.50 in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Samin Gupta, Director, Premier Roadlines, said, "Our significant FY 2023-24 Performance reflects our commitment and service excellence. The trust our marquee clients have shown us is reflected in the financials; at Premier, we value our commitment to providing safe and reliable logistics solutions.

As we embark on our journey as a public company, we are filled with a sense of optimism and a robust growth plan. Our precise aim is to increase our service offerings and cater to the best clients in the industry.

We are committed to serving high volumes and providing specialised services for better financial results year after year. We are confident in our ability to achieve these goals with the support of all our stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)