PREPZR Launches India's Most Affordable & first emotionally intelligent Exam Preparation Platform -- NEET Prep Now Starts at Just ₹999

New Delhi [India], November 21: PREPZR, India's new-age exam preparation platform, has announced the nationwide rollout of its simple, organised and highly effective learning system -- created to make quality exam preparation accessible to every student.

Students today face a long list of challenges -- unorganised study routines, confusing materials, vast syllabi, rising stress and the high fees of traditional coaching. PREPZR is created to solve exactly these problems.

They started with focused exam preparation for NEET Medical Entrance and School Olympiads, PREPZR ensures that students across big cities, small towns and rural India get structured guidance, clear learning paths and reliable support and thus making them confident and exam ready.

A Fresh Approach to Exam Preparation

PREPZR has been built with a simple belief:

Every student deserves a clear path, the right guidance and the confidence to succeed.

The platform creates a personalised study flow for each learner -- helping them understand concepts better, practise smarter, and stay consistently exam-ready.

Key Features

- Interactive video teachers

- Smart concept cards & easy-to-understand explainer videos

- Adaptive practice, PYQs & auto-generated worksheets

- Exam Readiness Score

- Daily study plan with habit tracking

- Full support in regional languages

(Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Urdu, Odia & English)

PREPZR ensures that structured, organised, and reliable learning is no longer limited to students who can afford expensive offline coaching.

NEET Medical Preparation -- Designed for Every Aspiring Doctor

The NEET program includes:

- Complete syllabus coverage

- Daily study plans

- Chapter tests, mock tests & full-length papers

- Visual science labs for Biology, Chemistry & Physics

- Real-time analysis of strengths and weaknesses

- Doubt support and step-by-step improvement plans

PREPZR gives every NEET aspirant a fair chance to compete -- whether they come from a metro or a remote village.

Cipher League -- PREPZR's Olympiad Program for Classes 5 to 10

Cipher League is PREPZR's dedicated Olympiad initiative for school students (Classes 5 to 10) in:

- Mathematics

- Science

Students receive:

- Digital certificates

- Personalised performance summaries

- Concept-level insights

- National rankings

Cipher League boosts problem-solving skills and builds early exam confidence for future competitive exams.

Message from the Founder

"PREPZR was built to simplify exam preparation for every student -- not just a select few. We want learning to feel clear, structured, and personalised, so students don't feel lost or dependent on luck.

Our goal is simple: help every student study better and achieve their dreams with confidence."

-- Amit Singh, Founder & CEO, PREPZR

About PREPZR

PREPZR is a student-first learning platform that focuses on simple, personalised and effective exam preparation. With guided learning paths, smart analytics, full regional language support, and the most affordable pricing in India, PREPZR ensures that quality education becomes accessible to all.

With PREPZR, students can learn anywhere, anytime -- with clarity, discipline and confidence.

Visit Us

www.prepzr.com

hello@prepzr.com

