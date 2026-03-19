Primebook Introduces Prime Agnt, a JARVIS-Inspired AI That Executes Tasks Without You Touching the Keyboard

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: In a significant leap for AI-driven personal computing, Primebook today introduced Prime Agnt (Operator Mode), an AI capability embedded in PrimeOS that executes tasks on behalf of users based on voice instructions. The feature is set to debut across the Primebook 2 lineup in April 2026.

Primebook says the capability marks the beginning of the Operator Era of Computing, where users focus on defining outcomes while the system handles the steps required to achieve them. The company describes this shift as World's first hands-free laptop experience.

For example, users can instruct the system to perform tasks such as replying to emails and scheduling meetings, conducting detailed research and planning trips within a specified budget, optimizing coding projects, building websites, or even developing working applications based on simple ideas.

"Computing has largely been interaction-driven for decades. You click, type, switch between applications, and coordinate the process yourself," said Chitranshu Mahant, CEO of Primebook. "What we are introducing with Prime Agnt is a fundamentally different approach. Instead of navigating the system, you simply state the outcome you want. The laptop interprets the intent and begins executing the steps required to achieve it."

Prime Agnt is integrated directly into PrimeOS, Primebook's proprietary Operating system, enabling the AI capability to function across the system rather than as a separate application or add-on feature. This architecture allows the system to coordinate tasks, automate workflows, and interact with multiple digital environments through a single instruction.

According to Aman Verma, COO of Primebook, embedding an execution layer within the operating system is central to the company's approach to building the next generation of computing experiences.

"Most AI tools today operate at the application level. What we have built is an execution layer within the operating system itself," Verma said. "That changes how the system understands intent and performs tasks. Instead of switching between apps and coordinating processes manually, users can simply describe what they want done and allow the system to carry out the workflow."

Prime Agnt will initially be introduced in beta, allowing Primebook to refine the capability through real-world usage and user feedback. During this phase, the company plans to study how users incorporate Operator Mode into their workflows and continue improving how accurately the system interprets instructions and executes tasks.

The development of Prime Agnt also reflects Primebook's focus on building an indigenous computing ecosystem, with both PrimeOS and its AI capabilities developed in-house. The company said the system has been designed with an emphasis on responsible AI practices and user privacy, ensuring personal data is not shared with third parties or used for commercial exploitation.

Prime Agnt will be available at no additional cost across the Primebook 2 lineup when it debuts in April.

By embedding an execution-driven AI capability directly into the operating system, Primebook aims to expand how students, young professionals, developers and creators interact with laptops in their everyday workflows. The company believes that reducing friction in task execution will allow users to focus more on creativity, problem-solving, skill development, and productivity rather than navigating software interfaces.

With Prime Agnt coming to the Primebook 2 lineup and future devices, the company is positioning Primebook as a new category of AI-native laptops designed to work alongside the user rather than simply respond to commands.

About Primebook India

Primebook is an Indian deep-tech startup committed to building India's first computing

ecosystem. At the core of every Primebook lies PrimeOS, India's first Android-based laptop operating system, designed and developed entirely in-house. PrimeOS brings a true desktop experience with multi-window multitasking, native support for Android apps, and a keymapping feature to map touch gestures on keyboard keys (for using touch-intensive apps), Cloud PC, Gemini AI Assistant (Companion Mode), AI-powered Global Search, Operator AI, and more. With such innovations, Primebook is redefining how young Indians experience personal computing. Please Visit for More Information : https://www.primebook.in/primeos

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