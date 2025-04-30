primeNumber Partners with Indian Data Utilization and AI Company Fyipen to Provide One-Stop Support from Data Integration to Visualization

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: primeNumber Inc. (Headquarters: Shinagawa, Tokyo; CEO: Yuki Tabe) has announced signing a partnership agreement with an Indian company, Fyipen Private Limited, provider of the BI tool "Supaboard."

Overview

Fyipen Private Limited is a startup based in India which provides "Supaboard (*)", a BI tool that leverages Stella AI to enable users to easily generate dashboards and create reports without specialized knowledge, supporting data utilization.

"TROCCO ", provided by primeNumber Inc., is a cloud ETL that integrates, orchestrates and automates data transfer to data warehouses (DWH) and BI tools. It features an intuitive UI and offers a lifetime free plan and supports about 100 connectors.

With this partnership, primeNumber and Fyipen will offer "TROCCO" and "Supaboard" as a packaged solution. This will enable companies to implement the entire process from data integration to visualization in under a few minutes while reducing considerable cost and resource burdens.

primeNumber and Fyipen will cooperate to support the construction of optimal data utilization platforms, helping India and global companies to achieve data-driven decision-making.

Endorsements

"Using TROCCO, we believe that data-driven decisions should be effortless and insightful. Our partnership with Supaboard enables many businesses to unlock the full potential of their data with seamless data integration and transforming complex data pipelines into actionable insights. Together, we are setting a new standard for business intelligence and analytics for SMBs in India," said Satoru Shimosaka, COO, primeNumber Inc.

"Partnering with Supaboard aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify data transformation and management. By integrating our powerful ETL capabilities with their cutting-edge AI enabled dashboard, we're enabling enterprises to streamline workflows, reduce processing time, and gain deeper insights faster than ever before," added Pratik Nayek, Global Director - Strategy and Marketing, primeNumber Inc.

About Cloud ETL "TROCCO"

TROCCO is a cloud ETL trusted by over 2,000 companies worldwide. Beyond ETL (data transfer/transformation) functions, it features workflow capabilities, permission management, and other functions necessary for building and operating a data platform. TROCCO automates the series of data engineering processes in data utilization to support customers' data activities.

About primeNumber Inc.

primeNumber is a data technology company with the mission to "transform all data into business power." We aim to eliminate inconveniences in companies' data utilization and realize a world where everyone can coexist with the value of data in an era where humans and AI live together.

* Company Name: primeNumber Inc.

* Representative: CEO Yuki Tabe

* Established: November 2015

* Office: JR Tokyu Meguro Building 5F, 3-1-1 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021

* Corporate Site: https://primenumber.com/company

* Business Activities:

Development and operation of cloud ETL "TROCCO"

Development and operation of cloud data catalog "COMETA"

Provision of professional services that solve challenges in the data technology field

Press Contact:

primeNumber Inc. PR Manager

E-mail: pr@primenumber.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673256/primeNumber_Fyipen_partnership.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)