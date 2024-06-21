Propel Industries Acquires Major Stake in Ireland-based Omega Crushing and Screening

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21: Propel Industries, a leader in the Indian Crushing and Screening market, has forged a strategic partnership with Omega Crushing and Screening, a pioneer in zero emission mobile crushing and screening in European and American markets to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to the global crushing and screening market. By harnessing their combined strengths, Propel and Omega are poised to deliver superior products and services to their customers worldwide.

Sharing details about the mammoth step forward, Senthil Kumar Varadharajan, Managing Director, Propel Industries said, "We are thrilled to join hands with Omega in this strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us as we combine our strengths to drive innovation and growth in the global crushing and screening industry. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in product quality and customer satisfaction."

The partnership is poised to enhance product development and accelerate the introduction of the state-of-the-art crushing and screening solutions by uniting the technical expertise and market knowledge of both companies. Advanced manufacturing facilities in both regions will be utilized, ensuring high-quality production standards and efficient distribution channels to meet the growing demand. The joint efforts will focus on developing a new range of products that incorporate latest technologies in crushing and screening, including eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Speaking about the collaboration, Colin Daly, Sales Director, Omega Crushing and Screening said, "This partnership represents a perfect synergy of our capabilities and ambitions. By working closely with Propel, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide. Our combined efforts will not only enhance our product offerings but also expand our global footprint."

The extensive distribution networks of Propel and Omega will be leveraged to expand the market reach of both brands, facilitate better access to emerging markets and strengthen the presence in the established ones. The Northern Ireland factory facility of Omega will serve as a parts hub serving the European & American markets for both Propel and Omega brands. This will provide customers with reliable maintenance and quick access to replacement parts, ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of their equipment. A key aspect of this collaboration is a shared commitment to sustainability.

Propel Industries, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coimbatore, India, part of 60-year-old AV Group with a revenue of £300 Mn is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of crushing, screening, and washing equipment for the mining, quarrying, and recycling industries. Their extensive product range includes jaw crushers, cone crushers, horizontal and vertical shaft impactors, vibrating screens, washing equipment, and mobile crushers and screens. Propel has also recently launched 60 tons EV Dump Trucks for the Indian markets. Propel emphasizes advanced manufacturing techniques, robust research and development, and sustainability in their operations and has a manufacturing footprint of 750,000+ sq. ft.

They have a strong market presence both domestically in India and in 26+ countries internationally across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America with 3000+ plant installations. The company provides comprehensive after-sales support, training, and consultancy services to ensure optimal equipment performance. Propel's commitment to quality and innovation has earned them several certifications and awards.

Omega crushing and screening was founded in 2019 and is based in Northern Ireland, the heart of the crushing and screening sector. With years of invaluable experience in this industry, Omega has evolved to become pioneers in manufacturing, zero-emission mobile crushers and screens for the mining, quarrying and recycling industries. Omega is committed to eco-friendly solutions with continuous innovation, catering to a global market that increasingly seeks sustainable practices.

Omega currently has a strong presence worldwide and some of the major markets they currently have presence include UK, Europe, USA and South America. Omegas emphasis on quality and service has secured them strong relationships globally with their partners.

