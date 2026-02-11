Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Biopol Chemicals IPO booked 22x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Biopol Chemicals IPO booked 22x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status from the official websites of the National Stock Exchange and the registrar, Bigshare Services

Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment

Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of speciality chemicals manufacturer Biopol Chemicals is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, receiving a solid response from investors. 
 
Biopol Chemicals IPO received an overall subscription of 22.33 times, with bids for 61.26 million shares against 2.74 million shares on offer. The portion reserved for Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked over 24.49 times, followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota at 21.05 times, and the retail investors' portion was booked 21 times. 
 

Here's how to check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status from the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the registrar, Bigshare Services.  Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check Biopol Chemicals' IPO allotment status directly: 
 
Check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status on BSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Also Read

MSCI feb rejig

MSCI Feb rejig: Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance added; IRCTC excluded

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid mixed cues; Asian markets extend gains

Stocks to watch today, February 11, 2026

Stocks to Watch today: Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, RIL, BHEL, Tata Motors

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Sebi likely to tighten monitoring norms for IPO and QIP proceedspremium

Stock Market LIVE, February 10, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex extends winning run to third day, up 208 pts; Nifty ends at 25,935

Biopol Chemicals IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s shares were trading at around ₹112 apiece, commanding a premium of ₹4 or 3.7 per cent on Wednesday. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual market performance.

Biopol Chemicals IPO details

The ₹31.26-crore IPO of Biopol Chemicals comprised a fresh issue of 2.9 million equity shares, and no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
 
The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹102–108 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Friday, February 6, to Tuesday, February 10, 2026.
 
Shares of Biopol Chemicals are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 13, 2026. 
 
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹12.26 crore from the net fresh issue for the acquisition of industrial land, and ₹11.10 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Brandman Retail IPO booked 114x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Marushika Technology IPO opens on Feb 12: Check GMP, key dates, price band

IPO

Fractal Analytics vs Aye Finance IPO: Where should you park your money?

initial public offering, IPO

Fractal Analytics IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

National Stock Exchange, NSE

NSE board approves IPO via OFS, reconstitutes committee to oversee listing

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs IPO allotment IPO GMP Markets Share Market Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCorruption Perception IndexStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance