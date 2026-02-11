Stocks to Watch today: Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, RIL, BHEL, Tata Motors

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026: Indian markets are expected to open with gains on Wednesday as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoting at 26,059, up 73.40 or 0.28 per cent higher as of 7:30 AM.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Wednesday, ignoring marginal losses on Wall Street last night. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was trading 0.25 per cent down as data showed that the inflation rose less than expected in January amid persistent deflationary pressure in producer prices. The country has been dealing with the deflationary pressure for sometime. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7 per cent.

Overnight, in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent down, respectively. Bucking the trend, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 per cent higher.

In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch during the session

Q3 Results Today

Ashok Leyland, Amagi Media Labs, AMD Industries, Astrazeneca Pharma, Atharv Enterprises, Bayer Cropsciences, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Capacite Infraprojects, Care Ratings, Carraro India, Concord Biotech, Valor Estate, Divi’s Laboratories, Dollar Industries, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Motors, IG Petrochemicals, Ircon International, Jtekt India, Juniper Hotels, Jupiter Wagons, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Lenskart Solutions, LG Electronics India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Man Infraconstruction, Max Financial Services, Neogen Chemicals, Orkla India, Panacea Biotech, Patanjali Foods, Protean eGov Technologies, Ramco Industries, Sandhar Technologies, SJVN, Talbros Automotive, TBO Tek, Yatra Online will announce their results on Wednesday. MSCI Rejig: Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance were added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. AU Small Finance Bank will see increase in its weightage. Meanwhile, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation was excluded from the index. This will come into effect from February 27.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company reported The company reported ₹384 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹342 crore net profit reported in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹2,364 crore versus ₹2,055 crore. In a separate exchange filing, the company said that its subsidiary Imperial Hospital and Research Centre acquired shares in Belenus Champion Hospitals for ₹165 crore.

Britannia Industries: The company reported a The company reported a net profit of ₹682.14 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹582.30 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was ₹4,885.23 crore, compared to ₹4,463.30 crore.

Grasim Industries: The company made a The company made a ₹1,168 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹820 crore net profit in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹44,312 crore versus ₹35,378 crore.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company reported net profit at ₹729 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹432 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹24,372 crore versus ₹21,508 crore.

Titan Company: The company reported net profit at ₹1,684 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹1,047 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The revenue was at ₹24,592 crore versus ₹17,582 crore.

BHEL: The Government of India will launch offer for sale (OFS) for 3 per cent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals with 2 per cent greenshoe option on Wednesday for non-retail investors. Retail investors can participate on Thursday. According to a separate exchange filing, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited’s joint venture with Coal India, Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals, received a Letter of Award (LoA) for an Ammonium Nitrate Project at Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda in Odisha, India.

Tata Motors: The company bagged an order through its subsidiary PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles in Indonesia.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company entered into an agreement with Mitsui Fudosan Group, Japan's largest real-estate firm with Mahindra Blossom in Bengaluru as their first project.

Reliance Industries: Its subsidiary, Reliance Consumer Products, acquired a 100 per cent stake in Southern Health Foods for cash consideration of ₹156.42 crore.

Larsen & Toubro: The company has bagged an order in the range of ₹1,000–₹2,000 crore for the transportation business vertical. As a part of the order, the company will improve Latifa Bint Hamdan Street in Dubai, UAE.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company received approval from the Ministry of Railways to act as a wagon lessor under the Wagon Leasing Scheme.