Protean eGov Unveils New Campaign: eSignPro Digital Documentation ka Hero!

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) solutions, today unveiled its new digital video campaign, "eSignPro_Digital Documentation ka hero," showcasing how eSignPro empowers Indian businesses with eSign, eStamp, and end-to-end document workflow management. The campaign reinforces eSignPro's positioning as the Ultimate Digital Documentation Suite that simplifies, secures, and accelerates document execution for modern enterprises.

As businesses accelerate digital-first operations amid increasing regulatory requirements and heightened expectations around security, compliance, and operational efficiency, document workflows continue to remain chaotic and fragmented. Building on Protean's decade-long leadership in enabling trusted eSign services in India, eSignPro addresses these challenges by bringing signing, stamping, compliance, storage, and execution together within a single integrated platform, eliminating inefficiencies, delays, and compliance risks for enterprises.

The new campaign addresses this challenge by positioning eSignPro as the ultimate digital documentation suite that brings together digital signing, stamping, secure sharing, and storage within a single enterprise-grade ecosystem.

Conceptualised by Dramantram, the campaign uses humour and dramatized storytelling to depict the chaos that organizations often face while managing documentation across multiple systems. Through exaggerated scenarios of paperwork overload, approval bottlenecks, stamping challenges, and execution delays, the film illustrates how fragmented workflows can slow business operations.

The narrative then transitions from chaos to control, showcasing how eSignPro simplifies document execution through a seamless and integrated experience. By presenting a single platform for signing, stamping, sharing, and archival, the campaign reinforces the need for a unified documentation backbone rather than multiple standalone tools.

Commenting on the campaign, Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said, "Through this campaign, we wanted to tell a story we perhaps haven't told enough. eSignPro has been powering document workflows for enterprises with the same rigour and compliance standards that Protean has brought to India's most critical digital infrastructure. Indian enterprises deserve to know that this level of ease & trust is available to them."

At the core of eSignPro's proposition is its ability to bring together multiple documentation capabilities within a single platform. By integrating eSigning, eStamping, secure sharing, audit trail and archival capabilities, the solution is designed to help organisations reduce operational friction, strengthen compliance and streamline document execution.

The campaign reflects Protean's broader vision of enabling trusted digital ecosystems and supporting enterprises in navigating an increasingly digital and compliance-driven business environment.

To watch the campaign, click here: https://youtu.be/1G8eLAkhbB0

About Protean :

Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

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