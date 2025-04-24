PSAG Technologies Accelerates Innovation and Global Growth Under the Visionary Leadership of Sachin Nagi

PRNewswire

Melbourne [Australia], April 24: PSAG Technologies, under the strategic and visionary leadership of its Founder and Managing Director Sachin Nagi -- now appointed as Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) -- continues to accelerate its aggressive trajectory of growth and innovation and international expansion. Since its inception in 2016, PSAG has evolved into a global force within the Salesforce ecosystem, driven by Nagi's bold investments and customer-first philosophy.

*Sachin Nagi, CEO of PSAG Technologies, leads the next phase of strategic growth and innovation for PSAG

Expansion into EMEA and the Rise of Dubai as a Strategic Hub

With a deep belief in scaling through innovation and strategic investment, Nagi has accelerated PSAG's footprint beyond Australia into India, the USA, the UK, and most recently, a robust expansion into Dubai and the broader EMEA region, including Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The establishment of a regional base in Dubai marks a pivotal step toward deeper engagement in the Middle East--one of the fastest-growing markets for digital transformation.

"Our vision is clear--to be at the forefront of digital innovation and ensure our clients are future-ready. That means investing in great talent, high-impact products, and new markets," said Nagi. "Dubai is just the beginning for us in EMEA."

Accelerating Salesforce Integration with SOLFI

Nagi's leadership is marked by his proactive approach to global partnerships and product-led growth. PSAG's flagship platform, SOLFI, available on Salesforce AppExchange, is purpose-built to enable Salesforce integration with any third-party applications with zero development effort. By eliminating the need for custom code or middleware, SOLFI delivers 80x faster integration without the complexity, helping enterprises accelerate time-to-value on their Salesforce investments

Strengthening Global Presence through Sponsorships

The company's growing influence was recently spotlighted at the Sydney World Tour 2025, where PSAG was a key participant, followed by their role as a Gold Sponsor at a leading Salesforce ecosystem event.

PSAG is also thrilled to be a sponsor for an upcoming Salesforce event, reinforcing its commitment to engaging actively with the global Salesforce community and ecosystem.

Looking to the future, Nagi is doubling down on innovation, AI, team development, and entering new geographies, signalling a new era of hyper-growth for PSAG Technologies.

About PSAG Technologies

PSAG Technologies (https://psagtechnologies.com/) is a trusted Salesforce consulting and technology company providing cloud-based solutions and services to clients worldwide. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia - with offices in India, the USA, UK, Australia, and EMEA, Dubai - PSAG specializes in Salesforce CRM implementations, customizations, and integration solutions. The company's offerings include its flagship product SOLFI, a no-code integration platform available on the Salesforce AppExchange, alongside a wide range of consulting services that help organizations drive digital transformation and business growth.

CONTACT:

Ginni Soni, Managing Director

Phone Number: +61 451 400 099

Email id: contact@psagtechnologies.com

