PTC Punjabi unveils new Prime Time content

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 20: In its commitment to entertain the audiences, PTC Punjabi channel has once again kept its promise alive, beginning 20th November the Prime time on PTC Punjabi channel will be full of entertainment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Now, every evening the showcase window will begin at 6 PM IST, through its marquee property PTC BOX Office, the channel promises to showcase a new film every day followed by the current season of Voice of Punjab Season 14 which is already enthralling audiences and has created new milestones in generating audience interest show the recent BARC ratings, the reality show in forthcoming weeks will not only declare the winner of the current season but will also bring many yesteryears celebrity artists to the fore.

Talking about the new programming initiatives MD and President PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan said, "Punjabi viewers have been asking us for a long time to bring in entertaining drama series and engaging shows. Finally, we have brought some of the most engaging content in prime time which begins at 6 pm every day. My sincere request to all Punjabis is to watch Punjabi channels and watch Punjabi content. Watch any channel but watch Punjabi channels".

Continuing the prime time entertainment, next is channel's new Political Drama series "Mohre". Directed by Gaurav Rana, the fiction series highlights the political Intrigues and family conflicts. "Mohre" is a story of personal and political conflicts, confrontations resulting in unpredictable outcomes of relationships and political futures. The show will be aired Monday to Friday at 8: 30 PM. The next is a Crime Series based on the real stories of crime and criminals. The show titled 'Khabardaar - Asal Jurm Diyan Asal Kahaniyaan' aims to try and raise awareness among audiences and does not sensationalize crime. The show encourages citizen led policing and safeguarding our surroundings. The prime time will end everyday with PTC Studio- Music Show which will be a live in studio session of popular Punjabi Singers, the show will have performances of veteran and upcoming Punjabi singers. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM.

Earlier in August this year PTC Punjabi revamped its rest of the day programming with many new entertainment shows namely Flames, Chuskiyaan, and Hit Singh Di Track List.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)