Puravankara pledges to plant 1 million trees as part of 1t.org movement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has pledged to plant 1 million trees by 2030 in and around Bengaluru as part of the World Economic Forum's Trillion Tree Movement (1t.org). This initiative aims to increase green cover, restore biodiversity, sequester carbon, and support local ecosystems while contributing to the global goal of conserving, restoring, and growing 1 trillion trees by 2030.

The pledge focuses on planting native tree species well-suited to the local climate, ensuring a high survival rate. These 1 million trees are expected to absorb approximately 25,000,000 kg of carbon annually, significantly contributing to climate mitigation efforts. Additionally, the initiative will provide essential ecosystem services, such as pollination, water conservation, and soil preservation, benefiting local communities through access to Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs).

"At Puravankara, we believe that sustainable development goes beyond buildings--it is about creating a greener, healthier future for generations to come. Our pledge to 1t.org to plant 1 million trees by 2030 is a testament to our commitment to environmental stewardship. By restoring green cover, enhancing biodiversity, and mitigating climate change, we aim to make a lasting positive impact on Bengaluru's urban and rural landscapes. We are proud to be part of this global movement and will continue to drive initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable tomorrow," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.

Commenting on the same, Florian Vernaz, Head of 1t.org at the World Economic Forum, said, "We are delighted to welcome Puravankara Ltd to 1t.org and the global movement for nature restoration. Their ambitious pledge to plant 1 million trees in and around Bengaluru reflects a deep commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. By joining the growing and dynamic Indian chapter of 1t.org, Puravankara is demonstrating corporate leadership in advancing nature-based solutions in India. We look forward to supporting and amplifying their impact as we work together toward a greener, more resilient future."

Puravankara has planted 55,000 trees across three rural locations in Bengaluru, covering 3.5 hectares, and an additional 7,000 trees across urban medians and parks as part of its CSR initiatives. As part of the pledge, the company will plant around 1.56 lakh trees annually in and around Bengaluru till 2030. Puravankara's tree plantation initiative is a key component of its broader sustainability strategy, aligning with its mission of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

1t.org, a World Economic Forum initiative, aims to conserve, grow, and restore 1 trillion trees by 2030, supporting the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. It engages the private sector, facilitates multistakeholder dialogues, and promotes innovation and youth involvement to accelerate restoration efforts

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)