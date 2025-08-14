Q1 FY26 - Delivers 63% YoY PAT Growth; Strengthens Balance Sheet with ₹900 Cr QIP

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd., a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer with a legacy of over five decades, reported a strong start to FY26, posting a 63% year-on-year increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to approximately ₹62 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company's Q1 revenue stood at ₹191 crore, while EBITDA rose 27% YoY to ₹81 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 55% to ₹68 crore.

"The performance reflects Marathon's sharp operational focus and disciplined cost management across its portfolio," said Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

Strategic Capital Raise Accelerates Growth

The quarter also marked a major milestone with the successful completion of a ₹900 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), attracting robust participation from leading domestic and international institutional investors. As of July 2025, ₹340 crore of the proceeds has been utilised for debt repayment, bringing the company to a net cash positive position for the first time. ₹160 crore is being channelled toward accelerating construction across ongoing projects, while ₹300 crore has been earmarked for new asset-light development opportunities.

"We're extremely proud of our performance this quarter--not just the strong financials, but the strategic strides we've made," said Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. "The enthusiastic response to our QIP reflects growing investor confidence in our vision. On behalf of the entire Marathon team, I extend a warm welcome to our new shareholders and look forward to their continued trust as we reach new milestones and create sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders. With a robust land bank, a reputation for timely delivery, and deep-rooted expertise in Mumbai real estate, we're well-placed for the next phase of growth."

Note: Data based on Carpet Area/ *Based on 40% revenue share for Monte South project

Net Debt

* Achieved zero net debt post-QIP, now maintaining net cash positive position

A Strong Pipeline Backed by Strategic Land Bank

With active projects across Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund and a pipeline supported by strategic land banks in Bhandup, Dombivli, and Panvel, Marathon seeks to continue to build on its promise of delivering long-term value to homebuyers and investors alike.

About Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd.

For over 56 years now, Marathon Group has been helping shape Mumbai's skyline. Founded in 1969 by Ramniklal Zaverbhai Shah, the Group has completed over 100 projects in the city with a portfolio encompassing townships, affordable housing, luxury residential, retail, small business spaces, and corporate parks. Marathon is design-driven and engineering-focused with a leadership team comprising of technocrats. Mr. Chetan Shah, Chairman & Mr. Mayur Shah, Vice-Chairman, have completed their engineering from US and the third generation of the company comprising of the three head of project -Mr. Kaivalya Shah, Mr. Parmeet Shah, and Mr. Samyag Shah are highly qualified having completed their education from US and bring years of real estate experience. Marathon has strong in-house capabilities in design, engineering, execution, marketing, and sales and prides itself on its transparency, customer-centricity and is among one of the most trusted Developers. The Group has ongoing projects at Lower Parel, Byculla, Mulund, and land banks at Bhandup, Thane, Dombivli and Panvel.

More information is available at https://www.marathonnextgen.com/

DISCLAIMER:

Some of the statements in this communication may be 'forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the company's operations include changes in the industry structure, significant changes in the political and economic environment in India and overseas, tax laws, duties, litigation, and labour relations.

