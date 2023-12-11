QL One, Asia's Largest Training and Coaching Company Set to Host Edition 2 of PROFICORN on 20-21 December 2023

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 11: On May 23rd and 24th, QL One, Asia's largest training and coaching company hosted PROFICORN 2023 in Bangalore, an event specifically tailored for MSME business owners. With over 750 participants, the event focused on celebrating the unsung heroes of the economy, showcasing the power of bootstrapping and profitability in business.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The event featured a panel of six iconic speakers, including Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha; Prashant Pitti of EaseMyTrip; Bhavesh Bhatia of Sunrise Candles; Rajesh Dembla of Zoozle; and Raghunandan and Siddhant Kamath of Naturals Ice Cream. These leaders shared their invaluable experiences and insights, offering inspiration and guidance to the enthusiastic audience.

PROFICORN 2023 also spotlighted the success stories of nine MSMEs within the QL One community, demonstrating the impact of effective business strategies and resilience. These narratives highlighted journeys through challenges such as the pandemic, family business transitions, and starting from scratch, underscoring the perseverance and ingenuity inherent in the MSME sector.

The event's highlight was the Business Success Awards, a clean and credible attempt to recognize 30 MSMEs across three categories based on their revenue growth. These awards were a testament to the tangible achievements of businesses post-engagement with QL One.

Additionally, the founders of QL One, Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija, announced the launch of the QL ONE App. This app offers functionalities like business growth training, networking, a business bazaar, and funding opportunities, all tailored to support MSMEs. The event also marked the unveiling of the Business Success Magazine, dedicated to sharing the stories of impactful MSMEs.

Eminent personalities in the training and coaching industry praised QL One's contributions to the MSME sector. Sidharth Rajsekar and Surendran Jayasekar acknowledged QL One's significant role in filling a crucial industry gap.

PROFICORN 2023 concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing that such recognition and support for MSMEs were long overdue. The event not only celebrated the successes but also reinforced the commitment to ongoing support and recognition for MSMEs, with plans for an even grander PROFICORN in December.

QL One returns with edition 2 of PROFICORN on 20th and 21st December 2023 with more icons, business journeys, awards and initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)