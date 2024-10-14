QuickAds Launches World's First 1-Click "Ads Creation Platform" for SMBs and High-Growth Businesses

PNN Singapore, October 14: QuickAds.ai, an award-winning, innovative, and affordable solution by BrandBooster Pte. Ltd., has launched the world's first content creation operating system tailored specifically for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and high-growth enterprises. This groundbreaking platform streamlines the entire advertising process, enabling users to move seamlessly from ad discovery and design to pre-publish quality scoring and campaign management. Transforming the Ad Creation Process with AI-Powered Tools & Workflows QuickAds provides an alternative to traditional ad libraries like Meta Ads Library, offering an expansive collection of over 6 million ads across various platforms. The system includes advanced tools such as an AI video editor, AI sound effects, and virtual photoshoots, enabling users to create both image and video ads within a single platform. With access to cuttiedge AI models from Flux, as well as Getty Images, videos, and 11Labs AI voices, QuickAds caters to a wide range of creative needs.

The ads discovery simplifies the ads inspiration process and offers a compelling alternative to Meta Ads Library and YouTube Ads search by offering much more intuitive filters (such as industry and theme search) but also sharing ads with your team + clients. Essentially becoming your one click ads search engine (across all platforms).

Enhancing Festive Season Campaigns with Virtual Fashion and Product Photoshoots

QuickAds introduces virtual fashion and product photoshoot capabilities to enhance festive season campaigns. These features empower businesses to create vibrant, seasonal ads that resonate with their audiences. This tool allows for customizable ad designs that reflect any occasion, ensuring businesses can quickly adapt their marketing strategies to leverage seasonal trends such as Diwali, Navratri, Christmas ads.

Driving Cost-Efficiency and Maximizing Value

QuickAds offers a cost-effective solution by uniting these tools within a single platform, saving users up to $5,000 per month on content creation expenses. The entire suite of services is available for a competitive fee of just $50 monthly, making it an ideal solution for small businesses seeking high-quality ad creation without breaking the bank.

Nitin Mahajan, CEO of QuickAds.ai and Brandbooster.ai, emphasizes the transformative power of performance marketing for small businesses. He states, "The biggest growth lever for small businesses is performance marketing. By leveraging practical AI solutions, owners can truly take control of their destiny. This approach not only empowers them to optimize their marketing strategies but also enables agencies to significantly enhance their productivity by finding better ads than the meta ads library allows them to."

About QuickAds.ai

QuickAds.ai, developed by BrandBooster Pte. Ltd., is dedicated to revolutionizing ad creation and management for SMBs and high-growth companies. With AI-powered insights and a comprehensive set of tools, QuickAds makes it easier than ever for businesses to discover, design, and deploy compelling ads that capture attention and drive results.

For more information, please visit quickads.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)