Quickshift: Tier 4 Boom, Global Surge, Metro Demand for Festivities 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 10: The Indian e-commerce story is only growing bigger each year. As new consumer dynamics come into play, technology and the internet becomes more accessible, logistics companies expand their innovation cells to reach the last mile of order delivery. Quickshift records maximum deliveries in last 4 years of operations across tier 4 towns like Bundelkhand, Panchkula, Pilibhit up north and Urlikanchan, Vellore, Udupi down south, who make a beeline to be updated with festive fervour. Another segment of electronics and kitchen appliances see a sharp increase with new brands focusing on a wider spread than concentrating only on mainstream cities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While tier 4 towns in India keep Quickshift warehouse and logistics teams in high spirits, their international arm Quickshift AXIS has seen a surge of brands catering to the global audience across US, UK, Australia primarily. Gifting items, fashion apparel and accessories have seen maximum growth and overall international shipping has gone up by 30% in the last one month.

Anshul Goenka, Founder at Quickshift is upbeat about the exploratory curves the company is taking in its stride. "With international shipping, we have seen a slew of B2B orders also come in as more businesses look for servicing Indian festive season in global cities. With New York declaring Diwali a public holiday, this is the first year since then and it seems Indian business owners are seeing it as a significant opportunity too."

The metros on the Indian turf have also seen a new trend of same day and next day delivery being the most preferred way of online shopping. People's need to buy and own instantly seems to be on a rise as Quickshift reports a 40% spike from brands who want to offer this as a service especially during festive time which lasts until Holi in March in India. While this comes across as a pressure for most brands to do it by themselves, Quickshift has been able to do this seamlessly for them across metros owing to their expertise of last 3 years specifically in this arena.

Co-founder Prodipto Roy states that Quickshift's order processing is up by 45% with 1 unit being inwarded every 10 seconds. The overall inward capacity for increased inventory piles is up by 30% because the e-commerce festive sales by Flipkart and Amazon demanded 20mn of orders being processed on the 1st day itself.

"We are heavily relying on our efficient processes, our on-ground teams, and a strong partner network and leaving no stone unturned." he quips.

With additions like multiple pickup slots that allow for overnight processing of orders, Quickshift is looking forward to how its brands build a strong story during these peak times.

For more details, please visit https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.quickshift.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)