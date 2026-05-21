QWEEN Makes a Striking Global Debut at the Met Gala with Diya Mehta

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 21: At this year's Met Gala, celebrity stylist and fashion influencer Diya Mehta made a striking appearance in bespoke high jewellery pieces by QWEEN, marking the brand's first outing on the global fashion stage.

Diya was spotted wearing two custom-designed hairpins, one featuring a striking 25-carat emerald, of exceptional color and depth, and the other set with a stunning 20-carat oval-cut natural diamond that added just the right amount of brilliance. The look was completed with a pair of 40-carat emerald earrings, creating a composition that was deliberate, directional, and visually commanding.

Rather than relying on ornate construction, the pieces were engineered to foreground the rarity and character of the stones, allowing material excellence and precision craftsmanship to lead the narrative.

The appearance was quickly picked up across international fashion and jewellery media, with many highlighting its refined, contemporary interpretation of high jewellery. It was a reminder that sometimes, simplicity, when backed by exceptional stones, can be the most powerful statement.

While QWEEN is set to officially launch by the end of May, this appearance offered a strong glimpse into what the brand stands for. Backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey, QWEEN is positioning itself as an experiential luxury jewellery brand working exclusively with 100% natural gemstones and diamonds.

With this Met Gala debut, the brand didn't just show up; it made a statement, introducing itself as one to watch in the world of global high jewellery.

About QWEEN:

QWEEN is India's first self-discovery experiential luxury jewellery brand, redefining jewellery shopping for the modern Indian woman by replacing intimidation with the joy of exploration.

Through accessible, open displays, 100% natural gemstones and diamonds across 16+ collections and 3,000+ SKUs, and full mine-to-market transparency, the brand challenges antiquated norms that kept jewellery occasion-bound and restricted behind glass counters. With Rosy Blue as its single supply chain partner, alongside luxury jewellery house Kashikey Co. Ltd., and strategic investors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, QWEEN is building a culturally relevant luxury universe rooted in trust, design, and the evolving identity of the contemporary Indian woman.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984287/QWEEN_Diya_Mehta.jpg

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