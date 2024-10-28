Ram Bandhu & Robin Hood Army Unite For #StopFoodWastage Movement With "Ek Vichaar" Campaign

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Wastage of edible items is an issue that plagues Indian households and businesses alike. As per the UN Environment Programme's latest report the per capita food wastage figure in India is 55 kg per year whereas on the other end of the spectrum more than 13% of India's total population suffers from malnutrition. This mind-boggling contrast has long been a serious issue and needs to be addressed collectively by all sections of the society.

Ram Bandhu, a leading food products brand, has partnered with the volunteer-based surplus food redistribution organisation Robin Hood Army, to start the noble "Stop Food Wastage Movement" to spread awareness amongst the Indian masses regarding the prevention of food wastage.

As a part of this initiative, brand Ram Bandhu has released a thought provoking short film, aptly titled "Ek Vichaar", with a compelling storyline highlighting the said disparity which forces the viewers to contemplate the way in which edible items are consumed and disposed of in their daily lives. The story depicts a typical Indian household with young children who end up wasting food on several occasions without realising its gravity; and it concludes with an impactful message about prevention of food wastage.

Organisations like Robin Hood Army assist with the proper channeling of surplus food to the needy; and as depicted in the film resorting to the assistance of such organisations and simple acts of feeding ones' leftovers to the society's stray animals, in a non-disruptive manner, are just some of the actions which can actually go a long way in tackling this significant yet often ignored issue.

Speaking about this social awareness movement the marketing head of Empire Spices & Foods Ltd. (ESFL), the company behind brand Ram Bandhu, Bhanudas Gundkar said, "Being one of the leading food FMCG brands we felt that it is our duty to bring to prominence the issue of food wastage prevalent in our society and suggest practical solutions which can make a difference. Hence we came up with this short film".

The film is a digital-only release and stars well-known Maharashtrian actor Chinmay Udgirkar. It has been produced by Amaze Productions and conceptualised by DigiChefs.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is the brand ambassador of Ram Bandhu's range of spices, pickles and papads.

ESFL's brand portfolio includes the brands Ram Bandhu, RBM, Temptin' and Zaiqa. These are loved by the masses for the taste, variants and convenience that they bring. The company has its presence in the markets across 14 states in India in more than half a million retail shops. The company also has been exporting its products to countries like US, UK, Canada, Spain, France, New Zealand, Qatar, Dubai, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg among others.

