Ram Lalla Rath Yatra Breaks World Record During Its North American Expedition

PNN New Delhi [India], September 14: The Ram Lalla Rath Yatra, a momentous expedition that commenced on March 23rd, 2024, from Sugar Grove, IL, near Chicago, Illinois, has etched its name in history by securing a distinguished World Record in the prestigious World Book of Star Records. Facilitated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) under the esteemed guidance of Amitabh Mittal, General Secretary, accompanied by Tejal A Shah, Joint General Secretary, and Ajay V Shah, President, who devoted 45 and 15 days to travel with the rath, this exceptional Yatra journeyed across North America, carrying the sacred blessings of Akshat and Prasad from the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India, to over 1100 temples.

This divine voyage navigated a route that embraced over 850 temples across the USA, fostering a deep spiritual connection and a sense of community across the continent. Certain days covering 15 Mandir visits in single day. Covering a remarkable 22,803 miles by road and an additional 2,900 miles round trip by air to Anchorage, Alaska, spanning 49 states in the USA, this unparalleled expedition witnessed the participation of numerous Ram devotees from various regions, including Bharat (India), Bhutan, Caribbean Island Nations, South America, Nepal, and devout Hindus of European descent, underscoring the global unity and reach of the Hindu community.

Bharat Media LLC, the exclusive media partner for this momentous Yatra, played a significant role in capturing and broadcasting the essence of this extraordinary journey. Led by Manan Raval, Founder | CEO of Bharat Media LLC and their dedicated team, the entire expedition was documented live on Bharat FM®[?] radio, and episodic videos were aired on BHARAT TV™[?], ensuring that this historic event was brought vividly to a global audience. This meticulous documentation guarantees that the extraordinary event will be cherished and remembered for generations to come.

Following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, this initiative by VHPA, captured and broadcasted by Bharat Media LLC, represents a significant step in promoting Indian culture and Hinduism. It aligns with both organisations' vision by extending Shree Ram's blessings throughout the United States. This endeavour aims to unite and foster the Indian community, helping its members to thrive and prosper in the United States of America.

The adjudication for this esteemed World Record was overseen by Adv. Dr Manish Das of the High Court, New Delhi, adding further prestige to an already monumental occasion. Honoring this achievement, Milind Parande, Organising General Secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hon Hriday Raval, Co-Founder | COO of Bharat Media LLC, received the award from Dr Rajib Pal, Founder | President of the World Book of Star Records, and its ambassador Santshree Bhattacharya in Ahmedabad, India, on behalf of Amitabh Mittal and Manan Raval.

Key Statistics of the Journey

Total Miles Covered: 22,803 miles by road, plus a 2,900-mile round trip by air to Anchorage, Alaska, encompassing 49 out of the 50 states during this historic voyage.

Participants: Thousands of Ram devotees from Bharat, Bhutan, Caribbean Island Nations, South America, Nepal, and devoted European descent Hindus contributed to the Yatra's success.

This significant odyssey symbolizes the unity and devotion of Hindus worldwide, bringing the blessings of Ram Lalla to devotees across borders and serving as a landmark event in spiritual history. Recognized globally, the Ram Lalla Rath Yatra has received commendations from the Ayodhya temple and the Indian Embassy in the United States, reaffirming its spiritual and cultural importance and solidifying its place in history as a unifying force for the global Hindu community.

For more information on VHPA, please visit: vhp-america.org

For details on BHARAT TV™[?], please visit:

* www.bharattvnow.com

* worldbookofstarrecords.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)