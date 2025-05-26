Ramky Infrastructure Announces Q4 & FY25 Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (BSE: RAMKY | 533262; NSE: RAMKY), a company operating in the Infrastructure space with niche expertise in Industrial, Urban Infra solutions, Water and Waste Water Treatment today announced its Q4 FY24-25 and 12M FY24-25 results.

Standalone performance:

* The revenue from operations stand at INR 4,861 Million for quarter ended as against INR 5,485 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.03.2024 and against INR 4,302 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024.

* EBITDA stands at INR 450 Million for quarter ended as against INR 1,398 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.03.2024 and against INR 1,238 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024.

* The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 123 Million for quarter ended as against INR 1,159 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.03.2024 and against INR 1,003 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024.

Consolidated Performance:

* The revenue from operations stand at INR 4,889 Million for quarter ended as against INR 5,812 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.03.2024 and against INR 4,591 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024.

* EBITDA stands at INR 566 Million for quarter ended as against INR 1,380 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.03.2024 and against INR 1,293 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024.

* The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 83 Million for quarter ended as against INR 974 Million for corresponding quarter ended 31.03.2024 and against INR 904 Million for quarter ended 31.12.2024.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Y R Nagaraja, Managing Director said, "We are pleased to inform that company has demonstrated resilient performance during the last financial year. Despite head winds & challenges in infra sector. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation, strengthening our core operations, and pursuing sustainable growth. Our strategic direction and operational excellence have been reaffirmed by our successful project delivery, sustainable urban solutions and commitment to building robust, future-ready infrastructure. We remain confident that with our focused approach will continue to deliver sustainable growth and enhanced value for all our stakeholders. The company continues to be debt-free, during the year other than working capital utilization."

Core Verticals Continue to Contribute to the revenue:

* Industrial Solutions: Development, Operation & Maintenance

* Water and Waste water: Construction, Operation & Maintenance

* Buildings: Construction

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

