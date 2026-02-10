Ramky Infrastructure Reports Steady Q3 FY26 Performance with Strong Margins, Higher PAT and Continued Balance-Sheet Robustness

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (BSE: RAMKY | 533262; NSE: RAMKY), a leading infrastructure company with expertise in Industrial Infrastructure solutions, Water and Wastewater management, and Urban Solutions, announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2025-26 that ended December 31, 2025, reflecting stable execution, resilient profitability, and continued focus on disciplined bidding and lifecycle delivery.

Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights (INR in Millions)

For Q3 FY26, Ramky Infrastructure reported revenue from operations of INR 4,889 million, with other income of INR 618 million, taking total income to INR 5,507 million. EBITDA stood at INR 1,377 million, delivering an EBITDA margin of 25% (as a percentage of total income). Profit Before Tax (PBT) was INR 1,054 million, translating into a PBT margin of 19%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at INR 780 million, with a PAT margin of 14%.

Revenue from operations increased by INR 173 million on a sequential basis. EBITDA remained steady with a marginal sequential movement of INR 22 million, while sustaining a strong 25% margin on total income. On a year-on-year basis, revenue from operations increased by INR 298 million, and EBITDA improved by INR 84 million, reflecting stable operating fundamentals and efficiency-led delivery.

Execution and Business Update

Ramky Infra continues to build efficient execution-led momentum across its Water and Wastewater, Industrial Parks, and Buildings verticals, with emphasis on long-tenure O & M as a value driver. The company's balance-sheet posture remains focused on flexibility, supported by disciplined working capital management and a selective approach to new project intake aligned to risk controls and delivery capacity.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, said, "Q3 reflects the steadiness we have been building quarter after quarter, with strong margins and profitability anchored in execution discipline. Our focus remains clear, build a predictable delivery engine across Industrial Infrastructure, Water and Wastewater, and Urban Solutions, while staying selective on new opportunities and protecting cash flows. With stronger operating stability and discipline, we are positioning the company to capture the next cycle of infrastructure growth with confidence."

Mr. Sravanth Rayapudi, CFO, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, stated, "The quarter demonstrates resilience in operating performance, with sequential revenue improvement and stable profitability supported by efficiency and cost controls. Total income stood at INR 5,507 million, with EBITDA margin sustained at 25% and PAT margin at 14%. Our approach remains anchored on balance-sheet flexibility and disciplined capital allocation, backed by execution progress across key projects and continued focus on timely delivery and quality."

Summary of Financial Performance (INR - Mn)

About Ramky Infrastructure:

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

