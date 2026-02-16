Rapidise Accelerates into a Global Electronics Powerhouse with 10X Revenue Growth and Expanding International Footprint

PRNewswire

New Delhi / Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16: Rapidise, an India-based Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), is rapidly scaling into a globally competitive, end-to-end electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) company, marking a phase of hyper-growth across engineering capability, manufacturing scale, and international market penetration.

Over the past year, Rapidise has achieved more than 10X revenue growth, expanded its workforce to over 1,000 professionals, and is on track to reach INR 500 Crore ($55 million) in revenue in FY 2025-26.

As part of its capacity expansion roadmap, Rapidise commissioned a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Q3 FY 2025-26. The facility is equipped with new SMT lines, advanced assembly lines, an ISO Class-6 clean room, comprehensive testing laboratories, and automated end-of-line (EOL) systems. This infrastructure has enabled the company to scale production capacity to over 300,000 units per month, with additional manufacturing facilities planned to support future demand of up to 5 Mn units/ year.

Rapidise operates a tightly integrated concept-to-market execution model, taking end-to-end ownership of the product development lifecycle. The company supports the customers across the product lifecycle to accelerate time-to-market and enable sustainable revenue growth.

"Our growth over the past year reflects a structural shift in how global customers perceive Indian ODMs" said Brijesh Kamani, CEO & MD at Rapidise. "We are building Rapidise as a platform-driven organization that combines deep engineering expertise, scalable manufacturing, and consistent quality to serve global markets reliably and efficiently."

Over the past year, Rapidise has built a strong customer base across India, USA, Europe, and Japan, initiating high-quality export production. This expanding international presence underscores the company's ability to meet stringent global standards related to quality, compliance, cost, and delivery performance.

Rapidise is also actively developing IoT-enabled solutions for the automotive and Industry 4.0 sectors, with strong capabilities in vision computing hardware and AI-driven applications. The company maintains dedicated internal teams for customized ICT, FCT, and end-of-line testing, supported by established automotive quality frameworks including DFMEA, PFMEA, and APQP, enabling the delivery of automotive-grade, mission-critical products at scale.

"We are seeing strong pull from global companies who want a single partner that can design, certify, and manufacture at scale," said Ashish Chinthal, Chief Business Officer at Rapidise. "Our expanding footprint in the USA, Europe, and Japan positions us as a strategic growth partner for customers looking to diversify and future-proof their supply chains."

The company has successfully designed and manufactured a broad portfolio of complex electronics products, including dash cameras, body cameras, surveillance cameras, camera modules, EDGE AI boxes, BLE asset trackers, and telematics devices, consistently completing global certifications within compressed timelines. This capability is supported by a comprehensive in-house engineering and validation ecosystem, including R & D and RF laboratories, audio-video labs, simulation facilities, thermal and vibration chambers.

"Customers today are looking for partners who can move fast without compromising reliability," said Mohit Aggarwal, CTO at Rapidise. "Our in-house labs, testing infrastructure, and vertically integrated engineering teams allow us to de-risk products early and accelerate the journey from prototype to mass production."

Reinforcing its commitment to quality and compliance, Rapidise has successfully completed an IATF audit and holds certifications including IATF 16949, ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and the Aerospace certification of AS9100 in progress.

With continued investments in talent, infrastructure, and global partnerships, Rapidise is strengthening its position as a trusted electronics design and manufacturing partner, delivering world-class products globally from India.

About Rapidise

Headquartered in India with a global footprint across the US, EU, and APAC, Rapidise provides end-to-end ODM services covering design, prototyping, certification, manufacturing, and lifecycle support. With a 1000+ strong team of R & D engineers and production specialists, Rapidise excels in delivering cutting-edge electronics, embedded software, AI, and cloud solutions. Rapidise continues to be a catalyst for AI-powered, scalable hardware ecosystems that enable brands to accelerate innovation and achieve sustainable market success.

For discussions around technology enablement, global partnerships, collaborative programs, joint ventures or investment opportunities, contact connect@rapidise.co

Media Contacts: Anuj Godara - +91-8743921527 / Omkar Avhad- +91-7039707564

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904378/Rapidise.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904377/Summary_Image_India.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712788/5799285/Rapidise_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)