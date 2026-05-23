Realm By Vaishali Unveils a Glamorous Ode to Modern Femininity Through Its Latest Couture Collection

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22: Realm by Vaishali unveiled its latest couture collection on 16th May 2026 at Grand Hyatt, Gurugram, presenting a striking exploration of glamour, sensuality, and contemporary femininity through the lens of modern couture.

Inspired by the timeless magnetism and cinematic allure of Marilyn Monroe, the collection reinterprets iconic femininity through sculpted silhouettes, fluid drapes, sharply tailored structures, and statement embellishments designed to celebrate confidence, sensuality, and strength. Conceived as a tribute to Monroe's enduring legacy and her 100th birth year, the collection embodies Realm by Vaishali's signature balance between opulence and restraint, softness and power.

The collection explores body-contouring forms and fluid movement through meticulously handcrafted garments elevated with intricate hand embroidery, holographic sequins, cascading rhinestones, delicate mother-of-pearl embellishments, metallic textures, chainmail detailing, and dimensional floral appliques. Every piece reflects a commitment to craftsmanship and detail while creating a modern expression of glamour that feels both sculptural and effortless.

Designed for women who embrace visibility, individuality, and confidence unapologetically, the collection moves seamlessly between sensual elegance and commanding presence. Through a refined interplay of structure and fluidity, Realm by Vaishali creates garments that celebrate femininity in its most powerful form -- bold, luminous, and unforgettable.

Speaking about the collection, Vaishali shared,

"This collection is our interpretation of glamour as strength. Inspired by Marilyn Monroe's enduring aura and femininity, we wanted to create pieces that feel sensual yet powerful, timeless yet contemporary. Every silhouette is designed to celebrate confidence, individuality, and the unapologetic presence of women who own every space they walk into."

With this latest showcase, Realm by Vaishali continues to strengthen its design language rooted in craftsmanship, modern couture, and statement femininity, offering a contemporary wardrobe for women who leave an impression long after they have left the room.

ABOUT REALM BY VAISHALI

Realm by Vaishali is a contemporary couture label known for its sculptural silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship, and modern interpretation of glamour. Blending sensuality with structure, the brand creates statement pieces that celebrate individuality, confidence, and refined femininity through meticulous detailing and elevated design narratives.

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