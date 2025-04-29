Reckitt Unveils First-of-its-Kind Art Installation in Bhavnagar to Raise Awareness on Vector-Borne Diseases

BusinessWire India

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 29: To mark World Malaria Day 2025, Reckitt, a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, through its 'Self Care for New Moms and Kids Under Five' program, with support of Government of Gujarat and District Health Department, Bhavnagar, reaffirmed its commitment to combat malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases. A first-of-its-kind public installation spotlighting this year's World Malaria Day theme, "Malaria Ends with Us - Reinvest. Reimagine. Reignite". This installation was curated by renowned Indian sculptor Dr. Bibhuti Adhikary, who is also celebrated for his groundbreaking creation, the World's First Innovative Rolling Painting.

This public installation, themed "Malaria Ends with Us - Reinvest. Reimagine. Reignite" will go a long way as a reminder to invest in prevention of malaria, dengue and other vector borne diseases. The installation is made from 100% recycled and recyclable materials, in light with the issues of climate change. The aim is to bring the community in the state of Gujarat to actively invest their time in awareness activities and reignite a movement to see India Malaria-Free by 2030, aligning with nation's purpose. Supported by the brand Mortein under Reckitt, the sculpture is inspired by Louie the Mosquito, the face of Mortein since 1957.

Crafted from MS Rods and scrap metal, the sculpture features three large mosquito figures resting on pillars adorned with citronella grass and marigold flowers, both natural mosquito repellents. A key design element includes dynamic lighting that changes based on local malaria trends: green colour indicates low risk, orange colour signals alerts, and red colour warns of severe outbreaks. An integrated LED screen continuously displays key messages on "Know, Act, and Control" for malaria because awareness of malaria is prevention of malaria. This feature provides clear information and encourages public participation in malaria prevention and control.

This sculpture is installed in India at Sir Takhtasinhji Hospital and Government Medical College, Bhavnagar. The installation draws inspiration from various art installations across the world that have been set up to generate awareness on critical issues, such as "The Water Tank Project" in New York City to highlight global water crises and "The Umbrella Project" in Portugal to raise awareness about mental health, among many others.

Implemented by Plan India, in partnership with the National Health Mission, and the District Health Department, this initiative seeks to empower communities with knowledge and encourage proactive measures to prevent vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. The ceremony was graced by Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Hon'ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, along with Shri Bharatbhai Barad, Mayor, Bhavnagar Municpal Corporation (BMC), Bhavnagar; Dr. Narander Kumar Meena, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Bhavnagar; Shri Rajubhai Rabadiya, Chairman, Standing Committee, BMC, Bhavnagar; Dr. Chandramani Kumar, Chief District Health Officer, Bhavnagar; Dr. Chinmay Shah, Medical Superintendent (District Government Hospital) and renowned artist Dr. Bibhuti Adhikary.

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in India with 2 million estimated malaria cases in 2023, according to the World Malaria Report 2024. World Malaria Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to invest in prevention, empower communities, and strengthen our health systems. The newly unveiled 18-foot-tall mosquito sculpture stands as a striking symbol of hope and action.

Nimuben Bambhaniya, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, said, "On the occasion of World Malaria Day, I am pleased to have inaugurated the striking mosquito sculpture at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital and Government Medical College, Bhavnagar, in collaboration with Reckitt and Plan India. This powerful installation serves as an important reminder of the need for public health awareness. I appreciate the efforts of the 'Self-Care for New Moms and Kids Under 5' initiative and all the teams involved for their dedication to this cause."

Rajubhai Rabadiya, Chairman, Standing Committee, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhavnagar, said, "On the occasion of World Malaria Day, Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, from Bhavnagar Nagar Palika, inaugurated a mosquito sculpture at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital and Government Medical College. On behalf of Bhavnagar Nagar Palika, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations for the installation of the sculpture provided by Reckitt and Plan India. During the function, Shri Bharatbhai Barad, Mayor of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, along with Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya's team, the Plan India team, and all of us were present. This sculpture not only enhances the beauty of the hospital premises but also plays a significant role in raising public awareness. Congratulations and best wishes to the entire team involved in this commendable initiative."

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt, South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we firmly believe that change begins with empowering people at the grassroots. Through our 'Self-Care for New Moms and Kids Under Five' program, we are combining innovation with community-led action to equip families with the right knowledge and tools to stay protected from malaria. Aligned with this year's World Malaria Day theme, 'Malaria Ends with Us - Reinvest. Reimagine. Reignite', our efforts focus on prevention, education, and collaboration. We are grateful to the Government of Gujarat for their support in this mission. Each step we take today strengthens the foundation of a healthier, more resilient India - and brings us closer to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

This initiative supports WHO's global efforts to re-energize action towards malaria elimination by promoting grassroots education and awareness. The program includes health education on malaria symptoms and prevention by Community Health Workers (CHWs), alongside partnerships with local health departments to boost testing and surveillance. Leveraging innovative tools such as the "Malaria Suraksha Chakra" and custom-designed school kits, the campaign emphasized the role of behavior change communication (BCC) in preventing mosquito-borne illnesses.

Reckitt's installation represents a pioneering fusion of public health and public art, transforming a public space into a hub of education, engagement, and innovation. It stands not just as a work of art, but as a beacon of hope--signaling Bhavnagar's leadership in creative health interventions and inspiring similar efforts across India and the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)