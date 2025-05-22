Red Envelope Mystery Continues: Passenger Discovers One in Seat Pocket

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 22: The mystery of the Red Envelope continues, gaining attention throughout India and beyond. The most recent twist happened when a passenger on a Bengaluru-Qatar flight discovered a velvety red envelope with a golden seal in the seat pocket. She was not alone, as a few of her co-passengers also found these envelopes while most others did not. Inside was a QR code and a peculiar message: "In the next two hours you can sleep, read, watch movies... but your money doesn't do any of this! Wanna know how the elite make their money work for you? Your invitation expires upon landing!"

The QR code landed on the Instagram page red.envelope.society, which has rapidly grown to over 2,00,000 followers, providing riddles, puzzles and teaser videos - all like a digital treasure hunt. Little is known, and little has been uncovered, but it has created an enormous amount of intrigue, with many asking how to become part of this elite network.

This was not the first strange event associated with the campaign. Just a few weeks ago, a passenger aboard a flight rapped a cryptic message mid-air about "making money dance", directing passengers to the above Instagram page.

Additionally, women in red satin dresses have been spotted handing out envelopes at airport lounges, with QR codes vanishing upon opening the envelopes. One man, when confronted about the source of the envelopes, even ingested it in panic!

People are throwing all kinds of theories online. Some believe it is a hidden network to earn money online, others think it is related to the stock market. Maybe it is a new dialogue around money, perhaps a secret society, or maybe it is just an incredibly inventive social launch.

At this point, there isn't an official origin for the Red Envelope Society, only an army of curious people trying to figure out the puzzle. Whatever the outcome, true or false, one fact is sure: India is intrigued.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)