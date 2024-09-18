RedBeryl™ Global Expansion through Ellidore Partnership

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: RedBeryl™ a leading luxury lifestyle management company is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Ellidore, the most trusted luxury lifestyle membership service. Ellidore are experts in curating extraordinary, lifestyle-led experiences for the most discerning of clients globally. Its limited and discrete membership specialises in combining Lifestyle Management, Travel, Fashion, Events, Tickets & Access for a truly personalised luxury experience. An Ellidore membership is designed to ensure the world becomes your playground and life operates with beautiful simplicity. As part of this collaboration, RedBeryl™'s Red Card Members will now enjoy complimentary membership to Ellidore for the first year, granting them privileged access to curated, lifestyle-led luxury services, delivered in a contemporary and considered approach. This partnership will enable RedBeryl™ Members to access to Ellidore's extensive network, unlocking new horizons of incomparable experiences across the globe.

With Ellidore's global reach, RedBeryl™ Members will have access to their very own team of specialists within travel, events, lifestyle & personal shopping from any location.

Manoj Adlakha, Founder & CEO, RedBeryl™ enthusiastically says, 'We are looking forward to giving our HNIs and Ultra HNIs customers access to a world-class network of lifestyle experience. Partnering with Ellidore will allow us to extend our reach globally and offer our Red Card Members a truly elevated experience, ensuring that they continue to enjoy phenomenal facilities, no matter where they are.'

With this partnership, Ellidore members when travelling to India, will receive the full suite of benefits RedBeryl™ has to offer, allowing them to enjoy unmatched luxury experiences. Each Ellidore member will be assigned a dedicated Luxury Lifestyle Manager along with 24/7 concierge services at no additional cost. Moreover, they will have complimentary access to RedBeryl™'s digital assets like mobile app and microsite.

Simon Blackford, Co-Founder & Director of Partnerships, Ellidore says, 'Ellidore is excited to partner with RedBeryl as their exclusive global luxury lifestyle partner. As the leading provider of lifestyle services for the world's most affluent and vibrant individuals, Ellidore brings a unique fusion of travel, events, personal shopping, and lifestyle management. Through this partnership, RedBeryl Members will now enjoy personalised attention from a team of experts, available to cater to their needs anywhere in the world. This collaboration sets a new standard for luxury experiences worldwide. India is a critical player in the future of luxury lifestyle services and we are excited to strike our first in country partnership".

Through this partnership RedBeryl™ Members will enjoy extraordinary experiences that extend far beyond familiar perks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)