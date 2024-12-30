Refroid Technologies Unveils India's First Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions for Next-Gen Data Centers

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30: Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Refroid), a trailblazer in advanced industrial and comfort cooling technologies, proudly announces the launch of India's first indigenously developed single-phase Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions. This pioneering innovation positions Refroid at the forefront of sustainable data center advancements, addressing the critical need for energy-efficient cooling in an era of unprecedented data growth.

A recent article by IndiaAI, a MeitY initiative, titled 'Next Generation of Make-In-India Single-Phase Dielectric Coolant Immersion Cooling Solution for AI Workloads on Cloud' (Article Link) rightly emphasizes the urgent need for advanced single-phase liquid immersion cooling systems to meet the surging energy demands of GPU-intensive AI workloads growing at a breakneck pace. Refroid has been a steadfast advocate for adopting these transformative cooling solutions in data centers.

These next generation data centers must effectively manage the colossal energy demands of high-speed servers and the critical cooling requirements essential to run such AI workloads at optimal performance. With processor energy demands, measured as Thermal Design Power (TDP), now surpassing 1000 Watts, the limitations of traditional air-cooling systems are more evident than ever. Data center operational efficiency, indicated as Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) index, currently stands around 1.65, with up to 35% of energy usage in typical data center operations required for cooling. The industry is on the brink of a liquid cooling revolution and Refroid's cooling solutions are leading the way, designed to achieve a PUE as low as 1.05.

These exceptional efficiency gains significantly slash energy consumption and carbon emissions by up to 40% at the data center level. This greatly reduces the strain on critical resources like water and power, which is especially crucial in India.

Srikanth Kanduri, CTO of Refroid, highlights the transformative potential of these solutions: "Liquid Immersion Cooling is a game-changer for data center infrastructure. With India's data center capacity projected to grow from nearly 1 GW (Gigawatt) to over 4 GW by year 2030, this technology is crucial for balancing rapid growth while minimizing environmental impact. At scale, every new GW of data center capacity using Liquid Immersion Cooling can save enough electricity to power up to 2 million households for an entire year and meet the annual water needs of up to 300,000 individuals."

These Entirely 'Make in India' systems are meticulously engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern data centers, delivering unmatched energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

"Our solutions not only reflect India's technological prowess and dedication to self-reliance but also offer a sustainable pathway for the global data center industry," said Satya Bhavaraju, CEO of Refroid. "We are building robust supply chain partnerships and fostering an ecosystem that democratizes access to these transformative cooling technologies."

About Refroid:

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Refroid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leader in advanced cooling solutions, redefining the future of data center infrastructure with a 'Make in India' ethos.

Learn more at www.refroid.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588359/Refroid_Immersion_Cooling.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588481/Refroid_Logo.jpg

