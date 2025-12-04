Regenagri Fast Track Cotton Initiative Unites Brands, Farmers and Industry Leaders for Climate-Resilient Cotton Future

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 4: A multi-stakeholder conference held in Indore brought together leading brands, textile industry experts, certification bodies, civil society groups and farmer organisations to advance the Regenagri Fast Track Cotton Initiative, aimed at transforming India's cotton sector through large-scale adoption of regenerative agriculture.

Recognising the urgent need to strengthen climate resilience for India's small cotton farmers, Solidaridad Asia and WWF-India have jointly launched the initiative, supported by a EUR6 million Regenerative Fast Track Cotton Fund. The programme seeks to establish regenerative farming as the new sustainability standard for Indian cotton while improving farmer incomes and protecting ecological systems.

The fund aims to enhance net income and climate resilience for one million smallholder farmers and farm workers, showcasing a scalable model for sustainable rural growth. The conference marked a significant moment for India's cotton ecosystem as global fashion companies, private sector partners and philanthropic organisations expressed support for the initiative, signalling strong momentum for regenerative transformation.

India, the world's second-largest cotton producer with 13 million hectares under cultivation, depends heavily on the crop for its textile-driven economy. However, climate change, soil degradation and unsustainable farming practices are increasingly threatening yields, biodiversity and farmer livelihoods, pushing the sector toward a critical crossroads. Experts noted that smallholders remain the most vulnerable, highlighting the need for immediate adoption of climate-resilient practices.

Regenerative agriculture, with practices such as intercropping, cover cropping, mulching, crop residue management and agroforestry, offers a powerful solution. These methods restore soil health, boost biodiversity, enhance climate resilience and have been shown to increase productivity and farmer income. The Regenagri Fast Track Cotton Fund seeks to create a measurable impact by transitioning large areas of farmland to regenerative methods, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring global supply chains have access to credible, verified regenerative cotton.

Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia, said the initiative aims to unite the sector behind a shared commitment to climate resilience and improved value creation for farmers. He emphasised that strong institutional support and credible assurance mechanisms will be key to building market demand for regenagri-certified cotton.

Mr. Murli Dhar, Director, Sustainable Agriculture Program at WWF-India, described the initiative as a decisive step toward reshaping India's cotton landscapes. He noted that the fast-track fund will help communities cope with climate threats while restoring biodiversity within cotton-growing regions.

Dr Rajesh Dubey, Regional Representative, Asia, Regenagri CIC, highlighted Regenagri's global role in providing a robust framework for regenerative agriculture and strengthening mechanisms for carbon insetting and high-quality carbon offsetting. He stated that the initiative will accelerate India's shift to climate-resilient cotton landscapes.

Mr Dirk Teichert, Regional Chairman, Control Union Asia Pacific, said emerging global regulations, including Europe's Green Deal, are creating new opportunities for climate-positive raw materials, positioning India as a preferred supplier in the regenerative cotton market.

Mr D.N. Pathak, Executive Director, Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), noted that regenerative agriculture offers both environmental and economic benefits, strengthening India's role in international supply chains while supporting millions of farmers.

The Indore conference concluded with a collective call to action, reinforcing the vision of a sustainable, equitable and regenerative cotton future for India under the guiding theme "Seeding the Future with the Regenagri Fast Track Cotton Initiative."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)